Dillydilly
Red Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 8,474
- Reaction score
- 21,248
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB Loyola Marymount Lions vs Gonzaga Bulldogs 11pm ET 1-30. Please add to the discussion here.
Loyola Marymount Lions 10-11
Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-5
This is the Final Game of the Day, will update the Favorite/Spread/Over stat tomorrow
Loyola Marymount Lions 10-11
Gonzaga Bulldogs 15-5
This is the Final Game of the Day, will update the Favorite/Spread/Over stat tomorrow