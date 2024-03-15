Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NCAAB Colorado State Rams vs New Mexico Lobos 11:59pm ET 3-15. Please add to the discussion here.
Both Teams Are 24-9
Final Game of the Day stats thru 122 games. its just the last game listed on ESPN that odds are available.
Favorite 89-33
Favorite Spread is 64-58
Over is 60-62
