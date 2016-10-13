NCAA Wrestling

ok boys...official practices have begun. Lets get some early season predictions!

125: Gilman finally gets it done.
133: Ditto for Clark. Back part of this weight, say #5-15 should be interesting.
141: Ashnault. Hard to go against Heil because he keeps winning but I have a feeling this might finally be Rutgers year to get a guy on top.
149: Zain sleep walks to a title.
157: Ditto for Nolf. I am excited for a potential match with Palacio though. Even with my Cornell fan glasses on Nolf takes the match but its almost a lock for some sort of wtf scoring exchange of the year type situation. Probably look similar to Nickal/realbuto at the scuffle last year.
165: IMar. Hard to go against him but I think this is going to be a great weight at Nationals.
174: This is the toughest weight to guess. How healthy is Epperly? Is Nickal for sure going up? Is Realbuto for sure at 165? Is Rasheed here for PSU? Ive been a fan of Epperly for awhile so I'll take him.
184: Dean takes by FAR the toughest weight in the country.
197: J'Den walks through a pretty weak weight.
HWY: Snyder

Here's one non obvious guy that I think finishes way higher then pre season ranking:

125: Nick Piccininni
133: Josh Alber
141: Brock Zacherl
149: Steve Bleise
157: Markus Scheidel
165: Clark Glass
174: Rasheed
184: Joe Ariola
197: Kollin Moore
HWY: Anyone that can shoot a low single
 
I'm extremely interested to see what happens with Nickal. He's a force at either weight class. I think IMar walks through everyone to be honest.
 
Ohio state, Iowa, and Oklahoma state are going to be the top 3. Penn state has too many "should" be goods
 
125: Gilman
133: Tomasello
141: McKenna (toss up weight)
149: Zain
157: Nolf
165: Imar
174: Bo Jordan
184: Dean
197: Cox
HW: Snyder
 
Can we get a mod to unsticky the olympic thread and move this one up top for the season?
 
Some nice matchups to start the season on 11/5:

All Star Lineups:
125 lbs
133 lbs Eric Montoya (Nebraska) VS. Zane Richards (Illinois)
141 lbs Bryce Meredith (Wyoming) VS.
149 lbs Lavion Mayes (Missouri) VS.
157 lbs Max Rohskopf (NC State) VS. Brian Murphy (Michigan)
165 lbs Isaac Jordan (Wisconsin) VS. Daniel Lewis (Missouri)
174 lbs
184 lbs Myles Martin (Ohio State) VS. Gabe Dean (Cornell)
197 lbs Brett Pfarr (Minnesota) VS. Brett Harner (Princeton)
285 lbs Ty Walz (Virginia Tech) VS. Connor Medbery (Wisconsin)

Kind of sucks the only way to watch is either live or paying $10 for a stream from track wrestling.

I noticed there is no one from OkSU, PSU or Iowa in any of the matchups mentioned yet.
 
Meredith to wrestle Ashnault at this event. Rutgers is doing some good things trying to get there program some exposure. Read online they already sold around 11,000 tickets for the battle at the birthplace event being held next month.
 
Rutgers duals have always been well attended and they have been getting solid instate recruits for a few years now. I think with the addition of Pritzlaff they are really stating to develop that talent. I expect they will evolve into a solid top 20 program.
 
Watch out for UTC's heavyweight as a sleeper, been a top 20-12 wrestler the last 2 years. A little bit undersized but dang on top
 
First matches this week! We get to see the ASU freshman sunday at Daktronic which has a bunch of tough teams entered. Southeast open looks like it could have some good ones too.
 
I want to start watching. Watched the finals last year and I was sold as a fan.
 
First weekend coming up.. my over-under on top 20 guys getting upset 12
 
007 said:
I want to start watching. Watched the finals last year and I was sold as a fan.
Click to expand...

Recommend getting a subscription to big ten network (BTN) plus. You can watch almost every meet any big 10 team is involved with either real time or afterwards with this. I have been subscribing on a monthly basis from December through March the past couple of years and it has been great.
 
The flowrestling subscription is really worth the $20 a month. Aside from tons of matches you get access to lots of good interviews and other behind the scenes stuff as well documentaries and technique videos.
 
unbelievable match last night between Epperly and Lujan from uni. The entire match was offense and scrambling. Its up on flo...just watch it. Lujan is going to be good.
 
Oklahoma state is going to win it this year.. or Ohio state.. for some reason I don't think Penn state will do it
 
