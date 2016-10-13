NCAA Wrestling

ok boys...official practices have begun. Lets get some early season predictions!



125: Gilman finally gets it done.

133: Ditto for Clark. Back part of this weight, say #5-15 should be interesting.

141: Ashnault. Hard to go against Heil because he keeps winning but I have a feeling this might finally be Rutgers year to get a guy on top.

149: Zain sleep walks to a title.

157: Ditto for Nolf. I am excited for a potential match with Palacio though. Even with my Cornell fan glasses on Nolf takes the match but its almost a lock for some sort of wtf scoring exchange of the year type situation. Probably look similar to Nickal/realbuto at the scuffle last year.

165: IMar. Hard to go against him but I think this is going to be a great weight at Nationals.

174: This is the toughest weight to guess. How healthy is Epperly? Is Nickal for sure going up? Is Realbuto for sure at 165? Is Rasheed here for PSU? Ive been a fan of Epperly for awhile so I'll take him.

184: Dean takes by FAR the toughest weight in the country.

197: J'Den walks through a pretty weak weight.

HWY: Snyder



Here's one non obvious guy that I think finishes way higher then pre season ranking:



125: Nick Piccininni

133: Josh Alber

141: Brock Zacherl

149: Steve Bleise

157: Markus Scheidel

165: Clark Glass

174: Rasheed

184: Joe Ariola

197: Kollin Moore

HWY: Anyone that can shoot a low single