NCAA Wrestling

jlowe
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2010
- Messages
- 715
- Reaction score
- 1
ok boys...official practices have begun. Lets get some early season predictions!
125: Gilman finally gets it done.
133: Ditto for Clark. Back part of this weight, say #5-15 should be interesting.
141: Ashnault. Hard to go against Heil because he keeps winning but I have a feeling this might finally be Rutgers year to get a guy on top.
149: Zain sleep walks to a title.
157: Ditto for Nolf. I am excited for a potential match with Palacio though. Even with my Cornell fan glasses on Nolf takes the match but its almost a lock for some sort of wtf scoring exchange of the year type situation. Probably look similar to Nickal/realbuto at the scuffle last year.
165: IMar. Hard to go against him but I think this is going to be a great weight at Nationals.
174: This is the toughest weight to guess. How healthy is Epperly? Is Nickal for sure going up? Is Realbuto for sure at 165? Is Rasheed here for PSU? Ive been a fan of Epperly for awhile so I'll take him.
184: Dean takes by FAR the toughest weight in the country.
197: J'Den walks through a pretty weak weight.
HWY: Snyder
Here's one non obvious guy that I think finishes way higher then pre season ranking:
125: Nick Piccininni
133: Josh Alber
141: Brock Zacherl
149: Steve Bleise
157: Markus Scheidel
165: Clark Glass
174: Rasheed
184: Joe Ariola
197: Kollin Moore
HWY: Anyone that can shoot a low single
125: Gilman finally gets it done.
133: Ditto for Clark. Back part of this weight, say #5-15 should be interesting.
141: Ashnault. Hard to go against Heil because he keeps winning but I have a feeling this might finally be Rutgers year to get a guy on top.
149: Zain sleep walks to a title.
157: Ditto for Nolf. I am excited for a potential match with Palacio though. Even with my Cornell fan glasses on Nolf takes the match but its almost a lock for some sort of wtf scoring exchange of the year type situation. Probably look similar to Nickal/realbuto at the scuffle last year.
165: IMar. Hard to go against him but I think this is going to be a great weight at Nationals.
174: This is the toughest weight to guess. How healthy is Epperly? Is Nickal for sure going up? Is Realbuto for sure at 165? Is Rasheed here for PSU? Ive been a fan of Epperly for awhile so I'll take him.
184: Dean takes by FAR the toughest weight in the country.
197: J'Den walks through a pretty weak weight.
HWY: Snyder
Here's one non obvious guy that I think finishes way higher then pre season ranking:
125: Nick Piccininni
133: Josh Alber
141: Brock Zacherl
149: Steve Bleise
157: Markus Scheidel
165: Clark Glass
174: Rasheed
184: Joe Ariola
197: Kollin Moore
HWY: Anyone that can shoot a low single