Social NCAA Swimmer Riley Gaines physically attacked by transgender activits for defending women's rights.

Well, well fucking well. Here we have the progressive left turning on women who dare speak up for women's rights. These creatures go full swing now.

Little back story, Riley Gaines is speaking up for women after a female tranny fanny dominates the other girls in the swimming.

The left hate women, they hate progression and they are inherently racist. This is evident time and time again in their actions, the hypocrisy of their ideology is comical, and I love watching them self-destruct.

Don't @ me either, time for a good weekend with some good UFC fights. Don't wanna get dubs telling one of you lefty twats what's what.
 
in before Mods merge and/or dump this.

this is what the far left does....either you conform/agree with us (regardless of how absurd our position is) or else.

this woman is literally sticking up for woman's rights, and being attacked for it.
 
Wheres the violence?

I didnt know shouting and protesting is violence
oh I know, a group of mentally disturbed men roleplaying as a woman, surrounding a real woman and shouting at her isn't a crime or isn't violence?


If those men didn't have makeup on and dresses that accentuate their manly figure on, and proceded to do that to a female I'm pretty sure they'd be arrested and rightfully so
 
Imagine a group of conservative men, surrounding a lone female who was vocally expressing her belief that abortion should be legal....and those men start shouting at her and encircling her?

Would they be charged with political terrorism?

Absolutely
 
Last edited:
What gives you this insane amount of anger against a women who's simply asking that women's spaces stay for women. Where's all the feminists? All those years of fighting for women and they let men get away with this crap. All that progress down the drain in the name of being "progressive".
 
I wish I could give you a like but I can’t cause I got dubs for telling some lefty twats what’s what.

awesome-the-rock.gif
 
A teen staring at an adult harassing him caused a weeks long meltdown. Something like that would be talked about for years.
 
it must have been a pretty scary experience, no cap.

I mean these people are crazy enough to believe that they are woman and even crazy enough to encircle and shout at her.

This isn't right and shouldn't be allowed
 
