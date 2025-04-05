Elections NC Republicans trying to steal an election of Supreme Court judge.

Crazy Source

Crazy Source

Basically, the guy that lost, a Republican, wants a bunch of votes rejected because he lost. The appeals court just ruled 2-1 along party lines that they have 15 days to prove these votes are legit. There are no grounds to say they are illegitimate.

"The one Democratic judge involved in the state Court of Appeals' decision said the majority’s ruling amounted to “changing the rules by which these lawful voters took part in our electoral process after the election to discard their otherwise valid votes” and called the majority's ruling an “an attempt to alter the outcome of only one race among many on the ballot is directly counter to law, equity, and the Constitution.”
New court decision in a disputed North Carolina race means 65,000 votes are a step closer to be being thrown out

The fresh ruling could tip the results of a race for North Carolina state Supreme Court, which is still caught up in legal battles months after Election Day 2024.
It's odd that they aren't trying to throw out the votes on those 65K ballots for other races. Just this one race. The rest of the votes on these ballots still count. As a North Carolinian I am trying not to dwell on it today. I am going to be on a strict regimen of alcohol, fellas. Wish me luck.
 
The challenged ballots, by the way, almost all come from DEM leaning counties. How convenient! And Griffin (the Republican challenger that lost) did not give one example of any of the ballots being ineligible. What the court just ordered was that every one of those voters has to go through a "cure" process to make their votes eligible. This, after already lawfully voting the first time. Obviously, some people will either not bother or won't go through with the process because they can't for some reason. This is fuckery. I predict this will end up in federal court.
 
I wish we could do that here in California.

The Democrats Gerrymandered in a small piece of Long Beach (LA County) into our Orange County district for the 2024 election. Then on election day our crappy Republican Congresswoman was ahead solidly (2k votes) ... but two weeks later the votes still had not all been counted and just enough votes came in for the shitty Democrat candidate from that Long Beach area as "provisional ballots" to put him over the top and take the seat. The Democrats didn't just redraw the lines, they waited until they knew how many votes they needed and then those votes magically appeared. He won by 102 votes.

I don't like Michelle Steele or her husband that is actually handling her much, but the replacement Democrat is just another scumbag from the Left. We didn't get a fair election. So, when I hear Democrats crying about North Carolina or wherever... all I can think is that they are even worse and this is part of the shitty political abuses we as Americans must deal with from these two crappy parties.
 
Crazy Source said:
In THIS election, there was the original count and 2 recounts. There was nothing wrong with the ballots. This has nothing to do with gerrymandering, in which NC is the most heavily in favor of the (R)s. This was a state wide election.

Basically, you didn't even read my OP, but I'll play along, Rip.

Why do you think the provisional ballots were not kosher in the instance you are talking about?
You just called me a sock account for about the 10th time.

The irony is that you who shouldn't know who RIP SKATER is unless you are a banned re-tread. So? Who are you? What was your original account since you want to play this game.
 
Whippy McGee said:
You just called me a sock account for about the 10th time.

The irony is that you who shouldn't know who RIP SKATER is unless you are a banned re-tread. So? Who are you? What was your original account since you want to play this game.
Anything to avoid answering the question.....
 
Shouldn’t they have to prove the votes are illegitimate rather than the other way around?
 
Whippy McGee said:
You just called me a sock account for about the 10th time.

The irony is that you who shouldn't know who RIP SKATER is unless you are a banned re-tread. So? Who are you? What was your original account since you want to play this game.
Peace out Whippy. Never engage me again.
nhbbear said:
Shouldn’t they have to prove the votes are illegitimate rather than the other way around?
And there is the rub. He offered no evidence that any vote was illegitimate. They just targeted ballots from left leaning counties and are hoping some voters don't go through the process of re-legitimizing their votes. They shouldn't have to. They voted legally the first time. This is 100% voter suppression at its very worst. I am a Tarheel. This hits home.
 
nhbbear said:
Shouldn’t they have to prove the votes are illegitimate rather than the other way around?
Crazy Source said:
And there is the rub. He offered no evidence that any vote was illegitimate. They just targeted ballots from left leaning counties and are hoping some voters don't go through the process of re-legitimizing their votes. They shouldn't have to. They voted legally the first time. This is 100% voter suppression at its very worst. I am a Tarheel. This hits home.
I consider NC my third state of residence simply because we visit Carolina beach-Wilmington every single year. This year, we couldn’t get the condo we wanted so we are headed to SC (my first time in the state)and the first time in ten years and for only the 9th time in my life we didn’t go to the state for vacation. Anyway, you are correct that the voters shouldn’t have to prove their legitimacy but it would only take one or two doing so to shut this guy up.

As a side note, I will miss my favorite dining spots and fishing greenfield lake, but there are said to be many bass fishing places on Hilton head island, so I should be content there
 
nhbbear said:
I consider NC my third state of residence simply because we visit Carolina beach-Wilmington every single year. This year, we couldn’t get the condo we wanted so we are headed to SC for the first time in ten years and for only the 9th time in my life we didn’t go to the state for vacation. Anyway, you are correct that the voters shouldn’t have to prove their legitimacy but it would only take one or two doing so to shut this guy up.
No. It won't take "one or two" to shut him up. He will throw out as many as he can so he can steal the election. Forgive me is I say you seem naive.
 
Crazy Source said:
No. It won't take "one or two" to shut him up. He will throw out as many as he can so he can steal the election. Forgive me is I say you seem naive.
Again, it is ass backwards to prove the votes are legit. I am simply saying that by proving some of the votes he is claiming are illegitimate are false, it puts holes in his case.
 
nhbbear said:
Again, it is ass backwards to prove the votes are legit. I am simply saying that by proving some of the votes he is claiming are illegitimate are false, it puts holes in his case.
It doesn't, though. They will throw every vote they can out if the voters don't come forward and go through the process to verify again. They know that some won't. This race was won by less than 1000 votes. This is voter suppression, and the Republican appeals court just went along with it and they are complicit. This case will go federal, I just wanted my WR Sherbros to know about it, me being a Tarheel and all.
 
