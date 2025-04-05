I wish we could do that here in California.



The Democrats Gerrymandered in a small piece of Long Beach (LA County) into our Orange County district for the 2024 election. Then on election day our crappy Republican Congresswoman was ahead solidly (2k votes) ... but two weeks later the votes still had not all been counted and just enough votes came in for the shitty Democrat candidate from that Long Beach area as "provisional ballots" to put him over the top and take the seat. The Democrats didn't just redraw the lines, they waited until they knew how many votes they needed and then those votes magically appeared. He won by 102 votes.



I don't like Michelle Steele or her husband that is actually handling her much, but the replacement Democrat is just another scumbag from the Left. We didn't get a fair election. So, when I hear Democrats crying about North Carolina or wherever... all I can think is that they are even worse and this is part of the shitty political abuses we as Americans must deal with from these two crappy parties.