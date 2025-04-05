Crazy Source
Basically, the guy that lost, a Republican, wants a bunch of votes rejected because he lost. The appeals court just ruled 2-1 along party lines that they have 15 days to prove these votes are legit. There are no grounds to say they are illegitimate.
"The one Democratic judge involved in the state Court of Appeals' decision said the majority’s ruling amounted to “changing the rules by which these lawful voters took part in our electoral process after the election to discard their otherwise valid votes” and called the majority's ruling an “an attempt to alter the outcome of only one race among many on the ballot is directly counter to law, equity, and the Constitution.”
New court decision in a disputed North Carolina race means 65,000 votes are a step closer to be being thrown out
The fresh ruling could tip the results of a race for North Carolina state Supreme Court, which is still caught up in legal battles months after Election Day 2024.
