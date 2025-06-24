How does the NBA allow this shit
@wlu.29 our boy Shaedon might average 25 next season.Scoring 54 ppg and holding teams to 103
He's a better offensive player than amen Thompson, he has the athleticism to get close on defensive end@wlu.29 our boy Shaedon might average 25 next season.
Poor kid going to the Mavs... almost as bad as going to the Cowboys
Maybe, but he wont be traded for Nic Claxton in 5 years if he was a hornetThat's not nice. Want to know what would really suck, going to the Wizards or the Hornets and bottom feeding for the next 5 seasons while they try to build a team around him. At least in Dallas he will be surrounded by a nice mix of veteran and young players like Kyrie, AD, Klay, DLive, PJ, Naji Marshall, etc.
That's not nice. Want to know what would really suck, going to the Wizards or the Hornets and bottom feeding for the next 5 seasons while they try to build a team around him. At least in Dallas he will be surrounded by a nice mix of veteran and young players like Kyrie, AD, Klay, DLive, PJ, Naji Marshall, etc.
Celtshits on the move early this offseason.
The Tatum injury actually allowed them to fuck around a bit. It gives them a year to cycle some players instead of re-tooling for a championship run right away.KP helped them get a chip, now it’s a good time to dump him.
Holiday move was good too considering hes 35..
This Mavs squad are gonna be an interesting experiment next year.
If AD and Cooper can gel, and the rest of the squad can get some chemistry and really support those two, theyd be a handful for a lot of teams.
They should bench Klay this season, ideally just move on from him.
With Kyrie’s second major injury as a 34 yo 6’2 guard, issue will be consistency, don’t have much faith that the vets can be consistent enough to go too far.
So basically there is talk Kidd is going to try playing Flagg some at the 2, a 6'9" shooting guard, because that allows the Mavs to put a HUGE team on the floor. DLive at the 5, 7'1", AD at the 4, listed as 6'10" but people say he's taller than that, PJ at the 3, 6'7", and Flagg at the 2 6'9"
That line up is heavy, if they get good chemistry going and AD can stay healthy, that’s dangerous.
Cooper Rush is going to be so good, hes perfect for this era of nba. Should get the Mavs a chip at some point.