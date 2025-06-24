NBA NBA Thread: Gamble Gate

Everyone talking like Tatum and Halliburton are gonna come back as good as they were before.

KD is the exception more than the rule re achilles injury.

I doubt they’ll be in the top 10 conversation in 2-3 years when they return. The other new gen of players are better and will be entering their primes soon.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Poor kid going to the Mavs... almost as bad as going to the Cowboys
That's not nice. Want to know what would really suck, going to the Wizards or the Hornets and bottom feeding for the next 5 seasons while they try to build a team around him. At least in Dallas he will be surrounded by a nice mix of veteran and young players like Kyrie, AD, Klay, DLive, PJ, Naji Marshall, etc.
 
MusterX said:
Maybe, but he wont be traded for Nic Claxton in 5 years if he was a hornet
 
MusterX said:
This Mavs squad are gonna be an interesting experiment next year.

If AD and Cooper can gel, and the rest of the squad can get some chemistry and really support those two, theyd be a handful for a lot of teams.

They should bench Klay this season, ideally just move on from him.

With Kyrie’s second major injury as a 34 yo 6’2 guard, issue will be consistency, don’t have much faith that the vets can be consistent enough to go too far.
 
Croaker said:
The Tatum injury actually allowed them to fuck around a bit. It gives them a year to cycle some players instead of re-tooling for a championship run right away.
The assembly of the 2024 championship squad was masterful.

That team was deep, packed with defenders, shooters and rim runners, they had two all star calibre players as well.

Will be interesting to see what they put together.
 
I wonder if the Celts will have a hair on their sac to move JB?
 
wildchild88 said:
This Mavs squad are gonna be an interesting experiment next year.

If AD and Cooper can gel, and the rest of the squad can get some chemistry and really support those two, theyd be a handful for a lot of teams.

They should bench Klay this season, ideally just move on from him.

So basically there is talk Kidd is going to try playing Flagg some at the 2, a 6'9" shooting guard, because that allows the Mavs to put a HUGE team on the floor. DLive at the 5, 7'1", AD at the 4, listed as 6'10" but people say he's taller than that, PJ at the 3, 6'7", and Flagg at the 2 6'9"
 
MusterX said:
That line up is heavy, if they get good chemistry going and AD can stay healthy, that’s dangerous.

Cooper Rush is going to be so good, hes perfect for this era of nba. Should get the Mavs a chip at some point.
 
