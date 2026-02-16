Media NBA Star Jaylen Brown has spoken with Dana White about moving to UFC after he retires from basketball

AAA athlete.... :rolleyes:

i

Brett Okamoto Feb 13, 2026, 02:52 PM ET

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown says he has "toyed" with the idea of competing in combat sports once his professional basketball career is finished.

Brown, 29, told reporters at the NBA All-Star Game media day on Saturday that he has even talked with UFC CEO Dana White, who is an avid Celtics fan, on the matter.

"To be honest, I've toyed with this and I've talked to some people," said Brown, who has training in Muay Thai. "Maybe post part of my career, I'd love to partake in something like UFC or even boxing. I've talked to Dana White about some stuff, but we'll see as things go on. We'll see."

Brown is a five-time NBA All-Star and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla is also an avid MMA fan who has attended multiple UFC events and has said he frequently shows his team fight footage as teaching tools.

Listed at 6'6" 223 lbs, would be a large LHW

1771204666751.png
 
How about HW rather than LHW? That's where the need is.
 
europe1 said:
I love the notion that MMA is such a low-skill sport that as long as you're good at another unrelated sport you could probably reach the top pretty soon.
??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Retard

Kung Fu Kowboy said:
He would do better in MMA than Jon Jones on the basketball court...
Lol! The other way around

europe1 said:
I love the notion that MMA is such a low-skill sport that as long as you're good at another unrelated sport you could probably reach the top pretty soon.
No sport takes more skill and is more physical challenging than MMA

Who?

Who is that bum?
 
Dude has one of the highest contracts of NBA rn
He simply gets too much money to even think about considering MMA
If he wants to get involved to the sport... Its probably by doing events or supporting one
 
He looks like Usman but with hair
 
Celebrity athlete thinks he can fight, CM Punk thought so too, the guy Jake Paul flat lined in his 2nd fight, and so on...Greg Hardy tought he was tough...

Training as a hobby isnt the same, Stephen A. Smith trains boxing too...
 
Like most things, "I could do that too, if I really wanted to"
is rewarding in and of itself for most of the people who say it
 
Oh he "toyed" with the idea?
So basically he arm wrestled someone for $50 and thought it would translate well into jiu-jitsu
 
There's nothing about Brown on the court or off that suggested he can fight. Not a particularly alpha type. Never in the mix when a scuffle ensues
 
