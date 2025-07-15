NBA players sons dominating the NBA… what about the UFC?

Scottie Pippens son has carved himself out a nice piece of the Memphis Grizzlies rotation.
LeBron’s son is putting in work on the Lakers summer league team and will soon become an NBA rotation player.
Many many NBA players have sons that are in the league or in summer league.
Where are all the UFC spawn set to take over the MMA scene?
List them here… who is up next? Will there be anyone up next or are all they all playboys?
