NBA Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks 9:30pm ET 4-30 Game 5

This thread is for the general discussion of the event NBA Indiana Pacers @ Milwaukee Bucks 9:30pm ET 4-30 Game 5. Please add to the discussion here.

Bucks

Lillard (Achilles) is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers.

Middleton is probable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain.


Pacers

Haliburton is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Bucks due to back spasms, Pat Boylan of Bally Sports Indiana reports.
 
Do or die time Deer. Injuries really are working against the Bucks. The young gun Pacers have a whole lot more speed and energy. Let us all get one more Fear the Deer win and extend the series.
 
