Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 7,247
- Reaction score
- 6,209
Well it seems like the Jon Jones news has taken over the front pages. I cant find many threads about Baku on ABC
And for good reason I suppose. Countless decisions. A kimura from someone 10 lbs over. Khalil pwning Jamahal in a long sparring match. Would be lying if I said I didn't sleep through most of it and replay some of it. I got lost around the third fight onwards, after work
But then I learned Dana dumped $200K into one single fight. And i rewatched it, it was a great one. Severely overlooked though maybe! What are your thoughts?
And for good reason I suppose. Countless decisions. A kimura from someone 10 lbs over. Khalil pwning Jamahal in a long sparring match. Would be lying if I said I didn't sleep through most of it and replay some of it. I got lost around the third fight onwards, after work
But then I learned Dana dumped $200K into one single fight. And i rewatched it, it was a great one. Severely overlooked though maybe! What are your thoughts?