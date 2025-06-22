Nazim Sadykhov vs. Nikolas Motta

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

Well it seems like the Jon Jones news has taken over the front pages. I cant find many threads about Baku on ABC

And for good reason I suppose. Countless decisions. A kimura from someone 10 lbs over. Khalil pwning Jamahal in a long sparring match. Would be lying if I said I didn't sleep through most of it and replay some of it. I got lost around the third fight onwards, after work

But then I learned Dana dumped $200K into one single fight. And i rewatched it, it was a great one. Severely overlooked though maybe! What are your thoughts?
 
This exchange is up there with the kind of thing we saw between Forrest Griffin and Stephan Bonnar many years ago.

EPIC! Both guys deserve all that bonus money.

 
A guy who didn't bother watching the event trying to piggyback on an awesome fight that he skipped.

Cool thread bro.

The fight was even better if you bothered to watch it live. A lot better.
 
