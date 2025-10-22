ShadowRun
Titanium Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 27, 2009
- Messages
- 36,287
- Reaction score
- 37,071
A antisemitism Reddit leftist with a Nazi tattoo, say it ain't so...
Reddit is a toxic echo chamber
Yea his advisor who quit because he's a racist POS, said he knew what it was.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner knew his tattoo’s Nazi association was a problem at least a month ago, according to a former top campaign staffer.
In a Tuesday interview with the Bangor Daily News, former state Rep. Genevieve McDonald, who resigned Friday from serving as Platner’s political director, said the campaign has been aware of the tattoo since she joined the campaign in August. Platner himself told her roughly a month ago he had a tattoo that “could be problematic,” she said.
The campaign denied that, calling it “a lie from a disgruntled former employee.” In a statement, Platner said he didn’t know until last week that his tattoo had a Nazi affiliation in any way.
The contrasting statements about the tattoo Platner got decades ago while drunk with fellow Marines in Croatia underline the latest hurdle for his campaign. It comes on the heels of the resurfacing of deleted Reddit posts that have upended the progressive’s campaign to win his party’s nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in 2026.
He also said claims published by Jewish Insider that he told an acquaintance back in 2012 he knew his tattoo was a Nazi symbol are not true, and he only ever associated it with his time in the military. It was not until it recently came up in opposition research that he found out his tattoo carried more significance, Platner said.
The tattoo came to light in a video from his brother’s wedding about a decade ago, where Platner is shown dancing shirtless. He gave it to a liberal podcast in an effort to get ahead of research into his background.
“If I thought that I had a very obvious Nazi tattoo, I would not have taken my shirt off and serenaded my Jewish sister-in-law in front of her extended family at my brother’s [wedding],” In Platner said in a separate BDN interview.
Platner still has the tattoo but said he is planning to get it covered up. He said he got the tattoo in 2007 during his third deployment as a Marine. While on short-term leave, he and other Marines went to Croatia, where they got “very inebriated” and decided to get tattoos, picking a “terrifying” design off the wall.
The tattoo shown in the video depicts a skull laid over crossbones. The orientation of the symbol is a unique one known as a “Totenkopf.” It was adopted by the Schutzstaffel, known as the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization tasked with guarding concentration camps during World War II, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It became known as a hate symbol after the war.
An ADL spokesperson called the tattoo “troubling” for a political candidate, saying anybody who got one without understanding the history behind it “should be asked whether they repudiate its hateful meaning.” Platner said repeatedly in an appearance Monday on “Pod Save America,” a podcast hosted by Democratic operatives, that he is not a “secret Nazi.”
“If you read through my Reddit comments, I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general,” Platner said.
The scrutiny of his tattoo comes on the heels of deleted social media posts which resurfaced last week, including those from 2013 in which he asked why Black people “don’t tip” and suggested people concerned about being raped should not be inebriated around people they do not feel comfortable with, among other comments.
Platner’s highest-profile endorser, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, told Capitol Hill reporters Tuesday that he’s still supporting the Maine veteran. Sanders, who is Jewish, appeared with Platner at a Labor Day rally in Portland after endorsing his campaign.
“I personally think he is an excellent candidate,” Sanders said. “I’m going to support him and look forward to him becoming the next senator in the state of Maine.”
McDonald said she believes that none of the turbulence should come as a surprise to Platner but also said the campaign never had a call or a discussion about anything in his past that could be problematic. Before CNN first reported on Platner’s Reddit posts last week, McDonald said she was only provided a brief sampling of the posts just before the story broke.
“I think that Graham is unelectable in the general election,” she said.
"
The political neophyte has won endorsements from progressive leaders, including Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish. Morris Katz, the Jewish campaign strategist behind Zohran Mamdani’s digital ads for New York City mayor, made a campaign launch video for Platner.
As of Sept. 30, according to campaign finance records, Platner led his Democratic rivals in campaign donations with $3.2 million in contributions. At his rallies, the biggest applause comes when he delivers lines like “Our tax dollars can build schools and hospitals in America, not bombs that destroy schools and hospitals in Gaza.
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-871235
The tattoo revelation followed Platner’s apology last week for offensive Reddit posts spanning 2013 to 2021. On Friday, he issued a video apology for posts including calling police officers “bastards,” questioning why Black people tip less, and agreeing with characterisations of rural white voters as “racist” and “stupid
https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/...-tattoo-article-13626778.html#google_vignette
Reddit is a toxic echo chamber
Yea his advisor who quit because he's a racist POS, said he knew what it was.
Graham Platner knew his tattoo of a Nazi symbol was a problem weeks ago, former staffer says
The campaign denied that, calling it “a lie from a disgruntled former employee.”
www.bangordailynews.com
Graham Platner knew his tattoo of a Nazi symbol was a problem weeks ago, former staffer says
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner knew his tattoo’s Nazi association was a problem at least a month ago, according to a former top campaign staffer.
In a Tuesday interview with the Bangor Daily News, former state Rep. Genevieve McDonald, who resigned Friday from serving as Platner’s political director, said the campaign has been aware of the tattoo since she joined the campaign in August. Platner himself told her roughly a month ago he had a tattoo that “could be problematic,” she said.
The campaign denied that, calling it “a lie from a disgruntled former employee.” In a statement, Platner said he didn’t know until last week that his tattoo had a Nazi affiliation in any way.
The contrasting statements about the tattoo Platner got decades ago while drunk with fellow Marines in Croatia underline the latest hurdle for his campaign. It comes on the heels of the resurfacing of deleted Reddit posts that have upended the progressive’s campaign to win his party’s nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in 2026.
He also said claims published by Jewish Insider that he told an acquaintance back in 2012 he knew his tattoo was a Nazi symbol are not true, and he only ever associated it with his time in the military. It was not until it recently came up in opposition research that he found out his tattoo carried more significance, Platner said.
The tattoo came to light in a video from his brother’s wedding about a decade ago, where Platner is shown dancing shirtless. He gave it to a liberal podcast in an effort to get ahead of research into his background.
“If I thought that I had a very obvious Nazi tattoo, I would not have taken my shirt off and serenaded my Jewish sister-in-law in front of her extended family at my brother’s [wedding],” In Platner said in a separate BDN interview.
Platner still has the tattoo but said he is planning to get it covered up. He said he got the tattoo in 2007 during his third deployment as a Marine. While on short-term leave, he and other Marines went to Croatia, where they got “very inebriated” and decided to get tattoos, picking a “terrifying” design off the wall.
The tattoo shown in the video depicts a skull laid over crossbones. The orientation of the symbol is a unique one known as a “Totenkopf.” It was adopted by the Schutzstaffel, known as the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization tasked with guarding concentration camps during World War II, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It became known as a hate symbol after the war.
An ADL spokesperson called the tattoo “troubling” for a political candidate, saying anybody who got one without understanding the history behind it “should be asked whether they repudiate its hateful meaning.” Platner said repeatedly in an appearance Monday on “Pod Save America,” a podcast hosted by Democratic operatives, that he is not a “secret Nazi.”
“If you read through my Reddit comments, I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general,” Platner said.
The scrutiny of his tattoo comes on the heels of deleted social media posts which resurfaced last week, including those from 2013 in which he asked why Black people “don’t tip” and suggested people concerned about being raped should not be inebriated around people they do not feel comfortable with, among other comments.
Platner’s highest-profile endorser, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, told Capitol Hill reporters Tuesday that he’s still supporting the Maine veteran. Sanders, who is Jewish, appeared with Platner at a Labor Day rally in Portland after endorsing his campaign.
“I personally think he is an excellent candidate,” Sanders said. “I’m going to support him and look forward to him becoming the next senator in the state of Maine.”
McDonald said she believes that none of the turbulence should come as a surprise to Platner but also said the campaign never had a call or a discussion about anything in his past that could be problematic. Before CNN first reported on Platner’s Reddit posts last week, McDonald said she was only provided a brief sampling of the posts just before the story broke.
“I think that Graham is unelectable in the general election,” she said.
"
Sanders-backed Democrat who accuses Israel of 'genocide' has Nazi 'Totenkopf' tattoo
Graham Platner, a military veteran and Maine Senate candidate, faces backlash after revealing a Nazi tattoo and denying knowledge of its meaning."
The political neophyte has won endorsements from progressive leaders, including Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish. Morris Katz, the Jewish campaign strategist behind Zohran Mamdani’s digital ads for New York City mayor, made a campaign launch video for Platner.
As of Sept. 30, according to campaign finance records, Platner led his Democratic rivals in campaign donations with $3.2 million in contributions. At his rallies, the biggest applause comes when he delivers lines like “Our tax dollars can build schools and hospitals in America, not bombs that destroy schools and hospitals in Gaza.
https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/article-871235
The tattoo revelation followed Platner’s apology last week for offensive Reddit posts spanning 2013 to 2021. On Friday, he issued a video apology for posts including calling police officers “bastards,” questioning why Black people tip less, and agreeing with characterisations of rural white voters as “racist” and “stupid
https://www.moneycontrol.com/world/...-tattoo-article-13626778.html#google_vignette
Last edited: