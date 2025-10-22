Elections Nazi Tattoo on Maine Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner

A antisemitism Reddit leftist with a Nazi tattoo, say it ain't so...
Reddit is a toxic echo chamber


Yea his advisor who quit because he's a racist POS, said he knew what it was.



Graham Platner knew his tattoo of a Nazi symbol was a problem weeks ago, former staffer says

The campaign denied that, calling it “a lie from a disgruntled former employee.”
Graham Platner knew his tattoo of a Nazi symbol was a problem weeks ago, former staffer says​


Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner knew his tattoo’s Nazi association was a problem at least a month ago, according to a former top campaign staffer.

In a Tuesday interview with the Bangor Daily News, former state Rep. Genevieve McDonald, who resigned Friday from serving as Platner’s political director, said the campaign has been aware of the tattoo since she joined the campaign in August. Platner himself told her roughly a month ago he had a tattoo that “could be problematic,” she said.

The campaign denied that, calling it “a lie from a disgruntled former employee.” In a statement, Platner said he didn’t know until last week that his tattoo had a Nazi affiliation in any way.

The contrasting statements about the tattoo Platner got decades ago while drunk with fellow Marines in Croatia underline the latest hurdle for his campaign. It comes on the heels of the resurfacing of deleted Reddit posts that have upended the progressive’s campaign to win his party’s nomination to take on U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in 2026.


He also said claims published by Jewish Insider that he told an acquaintance back in 2012 he knew his tattoo was a Nazi symbol are not true, and he only ever associated it with his time in the military. It was not until it recently came up in opposition research that he found out his tattoo carried more significance, Platner said.

The tattoo came to light in a video from his brother’s wedding about a decade ago, where Platner is shown dancing shirtless. He gave it to a liberal podcast in an effort to get ahead of research into his background.

“If I thought that I had a very obvious Nazi tattoo, I would not have taken my shirt off and serenaded my Jewish sister-in-law in front of her extended family at my brother’s [wedding],” In Platner said in a separate BDN interview.

Platner still has the tattoo but said he is planning to get it covered up. He said he got the tattoo in 2007 during his third deployment as a Marine. While on short-term leave, he and other Marines went to Croatia, where they got “very inebriated” and decided to get tattoos, picking a “terrifying” design off the wall.


The tattoo shown in the video depicts a skull laid over crossbones. The orientation of the symbol is a unique one known as a “Totenkopf.” It was adopted by the Schutzstaffel, known as the SS, a Nazi paramilitary organization tasked with guarding concentration camps during World War II, according to the Anti-Defamation League. It became known as a hate symbol after the war.

An ADL spokesperson called the tattoo “troubling” for a political candidate, saying anybody who got one without understanding the history behind it “should be asked whether they repudiate its hateful meaning.” Platner said repeatedly in an appearance Monday on “Pod Save America,” a podcast hosted by Democratic operatives, that he is not a “secret Nazi.”

“If you read through my Reddit comments, I think you can pretty much figure out where I stand on Nazism and antisemitism and racism in general,” Platner said.

The scrutiny of his tattoo comes on the heels of deleted social media posts which resurfaced last week, including those from 2013 in which he asked why Black people “don’t tip” and suggested people concerned about being raped should not be inebriated around people they do not feel comfortable with, among other comments.


Platner’s highest-profile endorser, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, told Capitol Hill reporters Tuesday that he’s still supporting the Maine veteran. Sanders, who is Jewish, appeared with Platner at a Labor Day rally in Portland after endorsing his campaign.

“I personally think he is an excellent candidate,” Sanders said. “I’m going to support him and look forward to him becoming the next senator in the state of Maine.”

McDonald said she believes that none of the turbulence should come as a surprise to Platner but also said the campaign never had a call or a discussion about anything in his past that could be problematic. Before CNN first reported on Platner’s Reddit posts last week, McDonald said she was only provided a brief sampling of the posts just before the story broke.

“I think that Graham is unelectable in the general election,” she said.




Sanders-backed Democrat who accuses Israel of 'genocide' has Nazi 'Totenkopf' tattoo​

Graham Platner, a military veteran and Maine Senate candidate, faces backlash after revealing a Nazi tattoo and denying knowledge of its meaning."​


The political neophyte has won endorsements from progressive leaders, including Vermont’s Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish. Morris Katz, the Jewish campaign strategist behind Zohran Mamdani’s digital ads for New York City mayor, made a campaign launch video for Platner.

As of Sept. 30, according to campaign finance records, Platner led his Democratic rivals in campaign donations with $3.2 million in contributions. At his rallies, the biggest applause comes when he delivers lines like “Our tax dollars can build schools and hospitals in America, not bombs that destroy schools and hospitals in Gaza.
The tattoo revelation followed Platner’s apology last week for offensive Reddit posts spanning 2013 to 2021. On Friday, he issued a video apology for posts including calling police officers “bastards,” questioning why Black people tip less, and agreeing with characterisations of rural white voters as “racist” and “stupid
This guy was doing pretty well in the polling but his past has really come back to haunt him. He seems very fake to me. The ol' flannel shirt wearing democrat. "He must be a man of the people! He wears flannel!"


Turns out he's a racist Nazi lover. Hilarious. Fucking joke these people are.
 
Seano said:
This guy was doing pretty well in the polling but his past has really come back to haunt him. He seems very fake to me. The ol' flannel shirt wearing democrat. "He must be a man of the people! He wears flannel!"


Turns out he's a racist Nazi lover. Hilarious. Fucking joke these people are.
Looks like the one guy in the videos a poster always posts " Let's talk about Trumps WW3 he started" trying to look country.
 
Seano said:
The horse is out of the barn at this point.

That one image of him without his shirt on is enough to scare most coastal liberals to death.
Yeah those pictures really do make him look like a stereotypical neo-nazi you'd see in a biker bar - thats not a good look to the lefties.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Hussein himself campaigning with the democrats in VA. Cementing his legacy of hate and division

Obama to campaign for Democrats in New Jersey, Virginia governor races | Fox News

Former President Barack Obama will headline rallies for Rep. Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia on Nov. 1.
www.foxnews.com www.foxnews.com
I am sorry but there is nothing in your article about the Democrat party wanting to kill their opponents children.
 
Seano said:
So this is where you pretend your party doesn't have a huge issue with hateful rhetoric and allowing the worst of your group to speak the loudest, eh?
First of, Dems are not my party. So a swing and a miss.

Secondly I am pretty sure the Democratic party do not want to kill the children of their opponents.
Have some moron said something in a text message?
Yes.
Is a few persons = the party? No.
 
Seano said:
So this is where you pretend your party doesn't have a huge issue with hateful rhetoric and allowing the worst of your group to speak the loudest, eh?
Also notice in his first response to me, he didn’t deny his party is the party of Nazis now, only questioned the killing children party.

Especially important because the Slava Ukraine crew openly supports neo Nazis, and the free Palestine pals support actual Nazis with signs like “hitler was right” and such.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Also notice in his first response to me, he didn’t deny his party is the party of Nazis now, only questioned the killing children party.

Especially important because the Slava Ukraine crew openly supports neo Nazis, and the free Palestine pals support actual Nazis with signs like “hitler was right” and such.
They just want so badly to be about something that they don't even care what it is anymore.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Also notice in his first response to me, he didn’t deny his party is the party of Nazis now, only questioned the killing children party.

Especially important because the Slava Ukraine crew openly supports neo Nazis, and the free Palestine pals support actual Nazis with signs like “hitler was right” and such.
The far left and the Nazis have a lot in common with their hated of Jews.
 
UberHere said:
The far left and the Nazis have a lot in common with their hated of Jews.
Yup, the red (Marxist/communist) and green (Muslim/anti-jew) alliance forged by Obama, the Muslim brotherhood that has infiltrated our government and institutions like higher education, communists like Brennan at the head of the CIA, and others honey potted by the CCP

They all just hate America and the west.
 
