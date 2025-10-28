Crime Nazi loser attacks woman

I figured I'd post this up, mainly because I bet a large chunk of losers on here will support the dude.



Shows up at a bar in full Nazi gear, gets denied entry and told to leave, and after a woman walks past him nudging him to leave, he smashes her face with a beer glass.

Not only was no one ganging up on him and attacking him, literally no one was throwing punches, and yet all these white knight Nazi's are defending this dude online.

Beating women, nazi costume, things that a lot of people in this country seem to love. Only a legit dumb fuck would think this dude is in the right, and thankfully he was arrested, BECAUSE HE'S A PIECE OF SHIT.

If any of you on here support what he did, just know you're not an American and are a total loser. A pathetic excuse for a man, someone who is mentally crippled and is looking to cause problems and hurt people.
 
Bernie Sanders would call that a "dark time in one's history"...
 
Now he'll be on stage doing the Elon salute at that safe space Super Bowl show that the Charlie Kirk people are making
 
USA!USA! said:
Guy is a prick. Wasn't a funny costume. In really bad taste.

People assaulting him though are also stupid lol
That’s what I was thinking. He fucked around and could’ve found out. But why are women putting their hands on him like that thinking it’s ok? If a dude did that he’d expect to be fighting.
 
Siver! said:
What a town full of absolute pussies.

I know they're probably students, but it seems pretty clear only little girls are brave enough to tell him to fuck the fuck off.
They were strait up assaulting him. You can’t put your hands on people and expect nothing to happen even if the person is a fucking idiot, which he was.
 
UberHere said:
They were strait up assaulting him. You can’t put your hands on people and expect nothing to happen even if the person is a fuvking idiot.
I know.

But they were left to do so by the men who were absolutely justified to put their hands on him.

Don't need to hurt the guy or anything, making sure he knows he's left the premises is plenty.

No men anywhere, apparently.
 
UberHere said:
They were strait up assaulting him. You can’t put your hands on people and expect nothing to happen even if the person is a fucking idiot, which he was.
I'm with this. Guy: idiot. Costume: idiot but as said above hands on - what do you expect?
 
