So I am sure most of us here have come across the Nazca Mummies in our news feeds over the past 6 months or so, and there have been livestream disclosures here in the US, Mexico, and Peru. When they were first announced, I was skeptical because they looked fake and since Jaime Maussan was involved, it seemed likely a hoax. However, I came across an obscure class lecture on the Nazca Mummies, and the professor does a pretty good job of laying out the facts of the finds and examines the facts that were supposedly debunked. The lecture is about 1.5 hours, so it's probably something you can turn on in the background to listen to, but there are good slides presented along with the lecture that help illuminate the story. All in all, I am coming out of the other side and thinking these things are the real deal, Sherbros!!!!
OSU Philosophy Professor Lecture on Nazca Mummies
Some proven facts about the mummies:
Skin has been proven to be reptile like, scaly
There are no sutures anywhere on the skin, to indicate it was something pieced together
CT scans have been done that accurately displays all kin and soft tissue where it is expected to be
There are some mutilated human remains that were mixed in with the reported 50+ Nazca mummies that were found
Anyone else starting to think differently on these things, like me?
