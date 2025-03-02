  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media Navajo Stirling fighting Ivan Erslan at UFC 315

Navajo has a strange star traveler thing going on with his head, excited to see where his ceiling is.

6'4", 79" reach, he's going to have a 7" reach advantage in this fight :eek:
 
Why are Mens MMA athletes still bleaching their hair? Actually, i get it. I get why this guy, or Bryan battle, or Robelis Despaigne, or Derek Bruson do it, because outside of being mis understood Poets for whom violence is their medium, they are operating with a collective consciousness that is still stuck at the MTV Beach HOUSE circa 1998. But Do Bronx? Youre better than this!

And dont even get me started on when the 50 year old coach and cutman and best buddy have to do it!
 
They seemed to be running out of options for Navajo.

Seems a bit much to fight someone with Erslan's experience.

Not a big fan.

Shows a lack of building blocks in the light heavyweight division IMO.

Bear in mind George Tokkos is the drizzling shits.
 
Wow what a tough fight for Stirling. Erslan is not easy to put away and has scary power and experience while Navajo who has a little bit of kickboxing experience but nothing major at all is barely getting started in the game.
 
Ivan Erslan looking like that Eastern European white belt that subs the black belts in his first class.

What a unit lmao.
 
I like this fight, Erslan is fair bit better than Tokkos but still beatable.
 
Siver! said:
i feel like it was a mistake for Stirling to even be in the UFC right now. sure, he's big and ripped, but so what? he's slow, he has zero killer instinct, and seems to have a shit gas tank as well.
 
Stirling has a bit of a Smeagol look to him doesnt he.

Erslan is infinitly better than anyone he's fought so the more I think about it, this could be Erslan's fight.
 
