fight of the year?
Ryan Rumpus?Why does dude look like a knockoff Bryan Battle?
Carson Clash?Ryan Rumpus?
Samuel Scuffle?
Mikey Melee?
Steven Skirmish?
Franky Fracas?
Daniel Dispute?
Mynor Altercation?
Albinosanya?
Dude showed some skills in his debut. He for sure has potential.
They seemed to be running out of options for Navajo.
Seems a bit much to fight someone with Erslan's experience.
Not a big fan.
Shows a lack of building blocks in the light heavyweight division IMO.
Bear in mind George Tokkos is the drizzling shits.