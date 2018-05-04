Naturopathy

Been considering a visit to a local naturopath.

Anyone have any experience with this?
 
Quackery, like all alternative medicine.
 
You could probably find everything on the internet and bypass the paying money and wacky "doctor".

What are you going for TS
 
They harness the power of orange oxy to release the toxins
 
If by naturopathy you mean actually going outside and enjoying nature, go for it.

Rest of that shit is for people who shove coffee up their assholes.
 
Tell me why you would like to visit a naturopath, and I will give you my opinion on what you should do instead. I promise you that I will have an opinion.
 
A few different things. I'm interested in detoxification, boosting metabolism, joint pain management. It doesn't cost me anything to see one, so I figure why not. Right?
 
Detoxification happens in the liver, there is no alternative method of detoxifying the body, and even if you could there would be no need.
 
The why not is that they may send you down the wrong path to get what you are attempting to achieve. That said, I don’t know much about them, and western doctors don’t know nearly as much about medicine as they pretend to know. But they’re still better than “doctors who practice alternative medicine.” Whereas the latter use know empirical data and evidence to draw conclusions about treatment, western doctors are at least starting to embrace evidence based medicine.
 
If it doesn't cost you anything, go for it. As you said, why not. But they are probably going to suggest that you spend a lot of money on this and that, so that's where I would draw the line because the this and that possibly won't do any good.

If their advice is to change your diet - and then advise you how to do that - and do gentle exercises and stretches, which they show you how to do, THEN I would trust them. But if it's gonna end up costing you a lot for dubious supplements and follow-up therapy which will cost you money, then I would be cautious.

I wonder why you think your metabolism needs boosting, and why you think you need detoxification. I think detox is a great thing, but there are so many bogus methods.
 
Why not, right?

R6h6qBY.gif
 
This x 1000

Anytime I hear anyone talk to me about detoxification by way of smoothies I roll my eyes.

I had one bitch claim she reserves one day per week of not eating so she can "clense" her body. She was skin and bones as it is and there is no way any doctor would approve of what she was doing
 
The doctors I've dealt with are all pretty knowledgeable and have been correct in every assessment they've ever made in regards to my health or any loved one's condition.

They were also good at telling me when they weren't sure of something and that the human body and all of its components and interactions is so complex that sometimes they are unable to give answers right away or may not have an answer down the line.

My point is I trust Western doctors much more than any alternative medicine quack out there as you point out. And my overall trust in them is very high so long as they are thorough and give a shit
 
One woman that I knew went on some vegetarian smoothie diet and practically turned into a skeleton. Her skin had a greenish color. She looked terrible.
 
