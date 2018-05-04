Naturopathy

Tell me why you would like to visit a naturopath, and I will give you my opinion on what you should do instead. I promise you that I will have an opinion.Been considering a visit to a local naturopath.
Anyone have any experience with this?
If it doesn't cost you anything, go for it. As you said, why not. But they are probably going to suggest that you spend a lot of money on this and that, so that's where I would draw the line because the this and that possibly won't do any good.
Detoxification happens in the liver, there is no alternative method of detoxifying the body, and even if you could there would be no need.
The why not is that they may send you down the wrong path to get what you are attempting to achieve. That said, I don’t know much about them, and western doctors don’t know nearly as much about medicine as they pretend to know. But they’re still better than “doctors who practice alternative medicine.” Whereas the latter use know empirical data and evidence to draw conclusions about treatment, western doctors are at least starting to embrace evidence based medicine.
Anytime I hear anyone talk to me about detoxification by way of smoothies I roll my eyes.
I had one bitch claim she reserves one day per week of not eating so she can "clense" her body. She was skin and bones as it is and there is no way any doctor would approve of what she was doing