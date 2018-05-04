Naturopathy

Kanuck99 said: A few different things. I'm interested in detoxification, boosting metabolism, joint pain management. It doesn't cost me anything to see one, so I figure why not. Right? Click to expand...

If it doesn't cost you anything, go for it. As you said, why not. But they are probably going to suggest that you spend a lot of money on this and that, so that's where I would draw the line because the this and that possibly won't do any good.If their advice is to change your diet - and then advise you how to do that - and do gentle exercises and stretches, which they show you how to do, THEN I would trust them. But if it's gonna end up costing you a lot for dubious supplements and follow-up therapy which will cost you money, then I would be cautious.I wonder why you think your metabolism needs boosting, and why you think you need detoxification. I think detox is a great thing, but there are so many bogus methods.