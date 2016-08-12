Arkain2K
This is the round-table discussion for grown-ups about NATO.
If you are late to the party, do yourself a favor and read the information provided below to catch up to everyone else before posting, instead of jumping in face-first to embarrass yourself.
RATIFICATION OF FINLAND AND SWEDEN'S ACCESSION TO NATO
Track progress:
Canada - 5 July, 2022
Denmark - 5 July, 2022
Iceland - 5 July, 2022
Norway - 5 July, 2022
Estonia - 6 July, 2022
United Kingdom - 6 July, 2022
Albania - 7 July, 2022
Germany - 8 July, 2022
Netherlands - 12 July, 2022
Luxembourg - 12 July, 2022
Bulgaria - 13 July, 2022
Latvia - 14 July, 2022
Slovenia - 14 July, 2022
Croatia - 15 July, 2022
Poland - 20 July, 2022
Lithuania - 20 July, 2022
Belgium - 20 July, 2022
Romania - 21 July, 2022
North Macedonia - 27 July, 2022
Montenegro - 28 July, 2022
France - 2 August, 2022
Italy - 3 August, 2022
United-States - 3 August, 2022
Czech Republic - 27 August, 2022
Greece - 15 September, 2022
Portugal - 16 September, 2022
Spain - 21 September, 2022
Slovakia - 27 September, 2022
Hungary - 27 March 2023 (for Finland), 23 Jan 2024 (for Sweden)
Turkey - 30 March 2023 (for Finland), 26 Feb 2024 (for Sweden)
Thread Index:
- Sweden officially joins NATO, becoming alliance’s 32nd member (March 7, 2024)
- Hungary’s ruling party boycotts parliament session on Sweden’s NATO bid (Feb 5, 2024)
- Russia says NATO's Steadfast Defender exercises mark return to Cold War schemes (Jan 20, 2024)
- NATO to hold biggest drills since Cold War with 90,000 troops (Jan 18, 2023)
- With NATO Membership Looming, Sweden and US Sign New Defense Cooperation Deal (Dec 5, 2023)
- Turkey submits Sweden's NATO bid to parliament for ratification (Oct 23, 2023)
- NATO summit: Allies refuse to give Ukraine timeframe on joining (July 11, 2023)
- US moves on F-16 jets for Turkey after Sweden NATO U-turn (July 11, 2023)
- Erdogan makes Sweden's NATO bid conditional on Turkey's EU bid (July 10, 2023)
- NATO just got hundreds of tanks, 62 fighter jets, and a whole lot of artillery after Finland joined the military alliance (April 5, 2023)
- Finland joins NATO in major blow to Russia over Ukraine war (April 4, 2023)
- Turkish parliament ratifies Finland's NATO accession as Sweden kept waiting (March 30, 2023)
- Hungary parliament backs Finland's NATO accession, Swedish bid pending (March 27, 2023)
- Finland wants to join NATO with Sweden but could go solo (Jan 24, 2023)
- Turkey’s president says no support for Sweden’s NATO bid (Jan 23, 2023)
- Orbán: Hungary will approve Sweden, Finland NATO bids next year (Nov 24, 2022)
- NATO nations sign accession protocols for Sweden, Finland (July 5, 2022)
- NATO formally invites Finland and Sweden to join alliance (June 29, 2022)
- Turkey agrees to supports Finland and Sweden's NATO bid (June 29, 2022)
- Why Turkey's Erdogan is blocking NATO membership for Finland and Sweden (June 22, 2022)
- Turkey demands ‘concrete steps’ to allow Finland, Sweden NATO membership (May 25, 2022)
- NATO chief hails ‘historic moment’ as Finland, Sweden apply (May 18, 2022)
- Putin says Sweden and Finland joining NATO is fine after all (May 16, 2022)
- Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: "They should have no illusions that we will simply put up with it" (May 16, 2022)
- Sweden's Legislature approves historic NATO membership application (May 16, 2022)
- Finland confirms it will apply to join NATO (May 15, 2022)
- Erdogan says Turkey not supportive of Finland, Sweden joining NATO (May 13, 2022)
- Russia fumes as Finland and Sweden push for NATO membership (May 13, 2022)
- Finland’s leaders call for NATO membership ‘without delay’ (May 12, 2022)
- Britain pledges to come to Finland and Sweden’s aid if attacked (May 11, 2022)
- Sweden, Finland Sign Defense Treaty with the U.K. ahead of Joining NATO (May 11, 2022)
- Sweden, Finland collect NATO assurances as application decision looms (May 6, 2022)
- Finland, Sweden expect rapid domestic debate on NATO membership (April 13, 2022)
- ‘Everything changed when Russia invaded’: Finland and Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership (April 13, 2022)
- Report: Sweden and Finland set to join NATO over Russia's invasion of Ukraine (April 11, 2022)
- Finland Hit by Cyber Attack, Airspace Breach as NATO Bid Weighed (April 8, 2022)
- NATO Chief says Finland would be warmly welcomed to the alliance (April 8, 2022)
- Russia says it would have to "rebalance the situation" if Finland and Sweden join NATO (April 7, 2022)
- Finland Boosts Defense Spending by 2 Billion Euros (April 5, 2022)
- Finland appears closer to joining NATO despite Russia's threat of military consequences if it does (Apr 4, 2022)
- Deep fakes and blackmail: Finland concerned about Russian interference in NATO debate (March 30, 2022)
- Is NATO finally in Finland's future? (March 28, 2022)
- Russia-Ukraine war shifts Irish opinion on NATO membership (March 27, 2022)
- Sweden, Finland participate in NATO military exercises (March 24, 2022)
- Georgia’s push for NATO membership intensifies as country says Russia poses ‘an existential threat’ (March 22, 2022)
- As Finland and Sweden consider NATO membership, Austria clings to neutrality (March 22, 2022)
- Finnish lawmakers to discuss potential NATO membership (Feb 28, 2022)
- Putin’s fears of a unified, stronger Europe are fast becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy (Feb 27, 2022)
- In historic shift, Germany ramps up defense spending due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Feb 27, 2022)
- Finland, Sweden brush off Moscow’s warning on joining NATO (Feb 26, 2022)
- Where will Putin stop? As Ukraine holds on, Eastern Europe holds its breath (Feb 26, 2022)
- Russia threatens 'military and political consequences' if Finland, Sweden try joining NATO (Feb 25, 2022)
- NATO: How useful is Germany's Bundeswehr? (Feb 25, 2022)
- NATO: Which countries pay their share on defence? (Feb 24, 2022)
- Biden admin wants new ‘tone’ with NATO, but the old challenges remain (Feb 16, 2021)
- Most in NATO countries say US would aid them against Russia, but they wouldn’t step up themselves (Feb 10, 2020)
- What to Know About the 2019 NATO Summit (Dec 2, 2019)
- Germany on course to miss defence spending target yet again (March 18, 2019)
- German's military has less than half its best fighter jets, none of its submarines, and 21,500 unfilled jobs (Jan. 30, 2019)
- Germany's lack of military readiness 'dramatic,' says Bundeswehr commissioner (Aug 15, 2018)
- Germany's military is thinking about asking foreigners to join (Aug. 1, 2018)
- Op/Ed: A new security alliance might be better than NATO free-riders (July 11, 2018)
- Canada expected to spend even less on defence in 2018 than last year, NATO report says (July 10, 2018)
- NATO pledges to boost defense spending after stern words from Trump (July 11, 2018)
- Trump on NATO freeloaders: "They have to step it up immediately.” (July 11, 2018)
- U.S. assessing cost of keeping troops in Germany as Trump battles with Europe (June 29, 2018)
- Russia threatened retaliation after Poland requested to build a permanent U.S. military base (May 28, 2018)
- Poland asks President Trump to establish permanent US military base to counter Russian aggression (May 30, 2018)
- NATO chief thanks Trump for leadership on military spending (05/17/2018)
- Germany: From Machine Guns to Broomsticks. (February 27, 2018)
- Germany's Bundeswehr 'lacks basic equipment' for NATO mission (Feb 19, 2018)
- President Trump Pushes NATO Members to Pay 'Their Fair Share' (May 25, 2017)
- Canadian Officials to review how Canada, NATO members calculate defence spending (Mar 09, 2017)
- Pressure for more Canadian defence spending will come from both the U.S. and Europe (March 4, 2017)
- Canada’s one of NATO’s biggest deadbeats, but with Trump, we won’t get away with it anymore (Feb 24, 2017)
- Trudeau says Canada one of NATO's 'strongest actors' without committing more money (Feb 17, 2017)
- UK 'fails to meet' NATO national defence spending pledge (Feb 15, 2017)
- MoD accused of using ‘creative accounting’ to meet NATO commitment on defence spending (April 20, 2016)
- Trump’s Fair NATO Spending Demand Would Break Denmark’s Welfare State (Nov 20, 2016)
- NATO chief says Donald Trump is RIGHT to demand members states increase defence spending (Nov 16, 2016)
- Can NATO Pay Up? (Nov 10, 2016)
- Trudeau defends Canada’s military spending record (Aug 26, 2016)
- Of the 28 countries in NATO, only 5 meet the defense spending target
Last edited: