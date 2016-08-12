International [NATO News] Hungary’s ruling party boycotts parliament session on Sweden’s NATO bid

RATIFICATION OF FINLAND AND SWEDEN'S ACCESSION TO NATO

Track progress:

☑️ Canada - 5 July
☑️ Denmark - 5 July
☑️ Iceland - 5 July
☑️ Norway - 5 July
☑️ Estonia - 6 July
☑️ United Kingdom - 6 July
☑️ Albania - 7 July
☑️ Germany - 8 July
☑️ Netherlands - 12 July
☑️ Luxembourg - 12 July
☑️ Bulgaria - 13 July
☑️ Latvia - 14 July
☑️ Slovenia - 14 July
☑️ Croatia - 15 July
☑️ Poland - 20 July
☑️ Lithuania - 20 July
☑️ Belgium - 20 July
☑️ Romania - 21 July
☑️ North Macedonia - 27 July
☑️ Montenegro - 28 July
☑️ France - 2 August
☑️ Italy - 3 August
☑️ United-States - 3 August
☑️ Czech Republic - 27 August
☑️ Greece - 15 September
☑️ Portugal - 16 September
☑️ Spain - 21 September
☑️ Slovakia - 27 September
☑️ Hungary - 27 March 2023 (for Finland)
☑️ Turkey - 30 March 2023 (for Finland)

Votes still being held-up:
Hungary (for Sweden)
Turkey (for Sweden)


FSf2NGpWQAEOPj9
 
_118920621_nato_defence_spending_v4_map_640.png

NATO%20Spending%20estimate%20June%2021%20CREDIT%20NATO.JPG


Of the 28 countries in NATO, only five meet the 2% defense spending target
By Ivana Kottasova | July 8, 2016

160415150029-nato-soldiers-780x439.jpg

A Polish soldier taking part in NATO exercises. Poland is one of only five NATO members that meets the alliance's guideline for defense spending.
NATO has for years been pushing for more spending by its member states. The alliance increased overall defense spending for the first time in two decades in 2015, but most NATO countries still don't pay their recommended share.

At the start of the summit, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "The world is a more dangerous place than just a few years ago."

Many European members -- including big economies like France and Germany -- spend less than the amount called for by NATO guidelines.

160708114244-chart-spending-percentage-gdp-340xa.jpg

New spending data released on Monday show the U.S. shells out far more money on defense than any other nation on the planet.
According to NATO statistics, the U.S. spent an estimated $650 billion on defense last year. That's more than double the amount all the other 27 NATO countries spent between them, even though their combined GDP tops that of the U.S.

American military spending has always eclipsed other allies' budgets since the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's founding in 1949. But the gap grew much wider when the U.S. beefed up its spending after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

NATO admits it has an "over-reliance" on the U.S. for the provision of essential capabilities, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, air-to-air refueling, ballistic missile defense and airborne electronic warfare.

The U.S. also spends the highest proportion of its GDP on defense: 3.61%. The second biggest NATO spender in proportional terms is Greece, at 2.38%, according to NATO.

U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called on other NATO members to spend more on defense. Donald Trump has gone even further, saying the U.S. should rethink its involvement in the military alliance because it is "obsolete" and other states don't pay a fair share.

160415172159-nato-gdp-1-340xa.jpg

To make the principle work, all countries are expected to chip in. NATO's official guidelines say member states should spend at least 2% of their GDP on defense.

Of the 28 countries in the alliance, only five -- the U.S., Greece, Poland, Estonia and the U.K. -- meet the target.

The rest lag behind. Germany spent 1.19% of its GDP on defense last year, France forked out 1.78%.

Iceland, which doesn't have its own army, spends just 0.1% of its GDP on defense, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Five other countries spend less than 1%, according to NATO's estimates for this year: Canada, Slovenia, Belgium, Spain and Luxembourg.

All member countries that fall below the threshold committed in 2014 to gradually ramp up military spending to reach the target within the next decade.

NATO is pushing hard for the 2% guideline to be taken more seriously. "We are spending more and we are spending better, but we have a very long way to go," Stoltenberg said ahead of the summit.

http://money.cnn.com/2016/07/08/new...untries/index.html?iid=ob_article_hotListpool
 
as a canadian - one that sees money pissed away in refugee support, arts, aboriginal payments and other ridiculous spending, this is shameful shit.
 
What's the point in spending more if the biggest threat to peace is Ur ally?
 
The US is the hegemon and is projecting its power all over the world. It is basically paying the imperial premium.

Greece has a ridiculously expensive military given that the country is broke.

Estonia and Poland fear Russia.

Sure, Trump can revoke security guarantees for European NATO countries. And sure, that will increase military spending there. Only it will also be the end of NATO and the American empire.
 
And you better not fucking mess with Iceland. Remember Iceland almost went to war with England over fishing in the 1970s and threatened to leave NATO and shut down the foreign military bases which deterred the USSR and today Russia from getting comfortable there.
 
looks more like we are spending too much. especially with our much larger GDP
 
Canada is paying what it can afford to pay, you guys should try it out. Factor in national debt to gdp and Canada is among the top spenders.
 
Considering Canada is currently under a budget deficit, I oppose any spending increase on NATO. It's an obsolete dinosaur anyway.
 
Should invite real countries like Saudi Arabia to NATO. They are at 13.7% of GDP.
 
Why are Greece spending so much? Historic fear of the turks and nationalistic nature? Turkey's not gonna attack Greece, nor anyone else.
 
Turkey is the main reason, but national pride surely is another. Greece has a military of 130k men - consider the country only has 11 million inhabitants. That's like if the US had a military of 3.9 million soldiers.
 
There's a huge push in Finland for us to join NATO too and I don't really know how to feel about it.

We have our unique history with Russia We also have more border line with Russia than rest of EU.

Russia is a very important trading partner for us, but the EU sanctions have already messed that up.
 
Let NATO go away, then we'll see how they feel about Russia and China eventually.
 
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Turkish_invasion_of_Cyprus

Mostly because of that. Turkey is a backstabbing country. The trojan horse of NATO.

Also, like Poland, they are ones that would face a Russian Invasion if it happened. They would need to hold the sea against Russia if Turkey failed/backstabbed NATO.
 
