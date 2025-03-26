Fox by the Sea
Strange happening in the Baltics. This will probably be updated because so far it's pretty cryptic.
"Four US soldiers have been confirmed dead after they went missing during military training exercises. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made the announcement while in Poland.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday confirmed that four US soldiers who had gone missing during military drills had been found dead.
Speaking in Warsaw, Poland, Rutte said, "Whist I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania.”
Lithuania's military had earlier announced that they were searching for the GIs, who had gone missing late Tuesday evening."
