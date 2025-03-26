International NATO confirms death of 4 US soldiers in Lithuania

Fox by the Sea

Fox by the Sea

Lighthouse Keeper
Platinum Member
Joined
Jul 4, 2013
Messages
41,024
Reaction score
60,647
Strange happening in the Baltics. This will probably be updated because so far it's pretty cryptic.

"Four US soldiers have been confirmed dead after they went missing during military training exercises. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made the announcement while in Poland.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday confirmed that four US soldiers who had gone missing during military drills had been found dead.

Speaking in Warsaw, Poland, Rutte said, "Whist I was speaking the news came out about four American soldiers who were killed in an incident in Lithuania.”

Lithuania's military had earlier announced that they were searching for the GIs, who had gone missing late Tuesday evening."

www.dw.com

NATO boss confirms death of 4 US soldiers in Lithuania – DW – 03/26/2025

Four US soldiers have been confirmed dead after they went missing during military training exercises. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made the announcement while in Poland.
www.dw.com www.dw.com
 
Damn, looks bad that Owen Wilson survived that scenario but those 4 couldn't.
 
Hopefully there's a reasonable explanation and it's not that Belarussians killed some US soldiers in error or on purpose.

I don't think the Trump admin is equipped to deal with serious transgressions from the Russian direction.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Poland and Baltic nations plan to withdraw from landmine convention
2 3
Replies
46
Views
851
b-hop
b-hop
LeonardoBjj
International Sudan’s military says it has retaken Khartoum’s Republican Palace, seat of country’s government
Replies
3
Views
135
Fluffernutter
Fluffernutter

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,220
Messages
57,083,002
Members
175,531
Latest member
Outdoor Labs

Share this page

Back
Top