Crime National Guard deployed to NYC subway system

imrs.php


New York is sending hundreds of National Guard troops and state troopers into the New York City subway to address crime in one of the country’s largest and busiest systems, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced on Wednesday.
In late February, a subway conductor was hospitalized after being slashed in the neck in an apparently random late-night attack at a train station in Brooklyn. Just days before, two commuters were attacked by a man wielding a hammer in a Queens subway station. And just hours after Hochul’s announcement, another conductor was smashed in the head with a glass bottle in another unprovoked attack.
Damn. Had no idea how bad things had gotten in NYC. Liberal cities really are just hell holes.



Pretty crazy video. Just literally randomly checking people's bags.

This reminds a bit of when Guiliani cleaned up Times Square.

What say you, Sherdoggers? How do you feel about machine gun wielding soldiers searching your bags on the way to work every morning?
 
Ha!

No

Seems like an overreaction TBH. YOu ahve any idea how many commuters move through the commuter rail and subway system every day?

Let's put it this way, crime affects less than a tenth of a percent of passengers. Less than a hundredth, even.
 
