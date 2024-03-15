National Association of Realtors Settlement - Reduced Commission?

There are several articles on this. This is an interesting one where I don't think the courts, government, or media really knows how this will play out. In a nutshell, buyers are now to pay their own commission rather than seller pay full commission. Honestly, they always have. It was essentially wrapped into the price as most sellers really care about what they are going to net. With it previously wrapped into the price, you could essentially finance it. Now if they expect buyers to come up with it at closing, that eliminates a lot of buyers. Many buyers don't have the funds for that. It can still be negotiated that the seller pays for it, but with articles like this, sellers will probably be resistant. It's going to be interesting how this plays out in an already seller's market.