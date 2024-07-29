Nate Maness, 125er with 5 fights and 3 finishes not resigned; UFC phasing out flyweight?

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 7,793
- Reaction score
- 13,436
This makes me think the UFC has decided they are slowly going to axe the entire division. Damn it Mokaev, you were so boring they're getting rid of everyone that even weighs the same as you.
Jokes aside, I imagine Pantoja vs Erceg was the lowest selling non-WMMA title fight of the last X years.
Jokes aside, I imagine Pantoja vs Erceg was the lowest selling non-WMMA title fight of the last X years.