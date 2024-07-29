Nate Maness, 125er with 5 fights and 3 finishes not resigned; UFC phasing out flyweight?

Is the UFC trying to phase out 125?

  • Yes

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • No

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • Maybe so

    Votes: 3 37.5%
  • Total voters
    8
This makes me think the UFC has decided they are slowly going to axe the entire division. Damn it Mokaev, you were so boring they're getting rid of everyone that even weighs the same as you.
Jokes aside, I imagine Pantoja vs Erceg was the lowest selling non-WMMA title fight of the last X years.
 
Division genuinely sucks.

You got a ton of pull-out merchants in that division as well.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
This makes me think the UFC has decided they are slowly going to axe the entire division. Damn it Mokaev, you were so boring they're getting rid of everyone that even weighs the same as you.
Jokes aside, I imagine Pantoja vs Erceg was the lowest selling non-WMMA title fight of the last X years.
They're never gonna get rid of the division, having a 125 and not getting rid of it gives them more legitimacy. They may cut the roster a bit and have less fights, but they wont eliminate it.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
This makes me think the UFC has decided they are slowly going to axe the entire division. Damn it Mokaev, you were so boring they're getting rid of everyone that even weighs the same as you.
Jokes aside, I imagine Pantoja vs Erceg was the lowest selling non-WMMA title fight of the last X years.
There is Flyweight tournament in Road to UFC and 3 Flyweight fights are scheduled for DWCS (if I am not mistaken, there is only 1 LW fight currently at this season of DWCS).
 
JKS said:
They're never gonna get rid of the division, having a 125 and not getting rid of it gives them more legitimacy. They may cut the roster a bit and have less fights, but they wont eliminate it.
Yea when I think about it, that seems to be the most logical conclusion. I don't think we'll see them headlining cards anymore though
 
