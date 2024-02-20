BoxerMaurits
Nate going to need this win. 36 in a few months and a loss here would make him 4-4 in the UFC. That's a pretty bad spot to be in as a featherweight.
He is closer to title shot than being cut. As long as he doesnt take like 6 losses in a row or change his fight style completely he has a place in the roster. He has beaten good competition and lost to good competition so I dont think he is in trouble just yet.
Yeah I just dont think it’s a great stylistic matchup for Sabatini. Landwehr is strong and grimy in the clinch and hard to keep on the mat. Nate’s built for 5 rounds, so dealing w him in a 3 rounder gives Pat a better chance, but even still I think Nate should be able to rough him up and get the W.I like Pat, but this feels like a fight where he gets chinned at some point. Nate is a scrappy wild man who puts the pressure on guys and breaks them. He has solid TDD and scrambles like crazy with a great gas tank. His pre-UFC career was hin willingly going over to M-1 to snatch the Featherweight title before defending it from a bunch of Russian wrestlers and Sambo guys with solid records, sprawl-n-brawling the shit out of them.
Sure he's defensively irresponsible and a bit chinny, but when is the last time Pat hurt someone on the feet? The Tristan Connelly bout I guess? It's possible Pat clips him in a pocket exchange I guess, but the reverse is equally true given how chinny and open to getting hit Pat has looked lately. Landwehr is definitely the more comfortable striker of the two. Other than that, his only real path to victory is managing to do what others really haven't by taming the wild man with takedowns and ground control. Seeing as Landwehr has 86% TDD and is in the Top 10/15 for lowest total bottom time & bottom time percentage in his division... Pat would certainly have his work cut out for him, but it's not impossibld given how good of a grappler he is. Also worth noting, Nate has only been subbed once in his career and that was nearly nine years ago, before he even went to Russia.
Anything could happen considering Nate got chinned by Erosa and Pervert Burns. Not too unlikely that Pat tags him with something to set up a takedown.
