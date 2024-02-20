News Nate Landwehr vs Pat Sabatini set for UFC Atlantic City, March 30 | UPDATE: Sabatini is OUT

Who wins?

Pat is a problem in the ground but very hittable. Nate is gon hurt him I think.
 
I like Landwehr way more than I ever expected to after he showed up on the scene beating Elkins then sounding like 3-6 Mafia while looking like Mark Hammil. I think he grinds past Sabatini
 
Nate going to need this win. 36 in a few months and a loss here would make him 4-4 in the UFC. That's a pretty bad spot to be in as a featherweight.
 
Dorkman said:
Nate going to need this win. 36 in a few months and a loss here would make him 4-4 in the UFC. That's a pretty bad spot to be in as a featherweight.
He is closer to title shot than being cut. As long as he doesnt take like 6 losses in a row or change his fight style completely he has a place in the roster. He has beaten good competition and lost to good competition so I dont think he is in trouble just yet.
 
I like Pat, but this feels like a fight where he gets chinned at some point. Nate is a scrappy wild man who puts the pressure on guys and breaks them. He has solid TDD and scrambles like crazy with a great gas tank. His pre-UFC career was him willingly going over to M-1 to snatch the Featherweight title before defending it from a bunch of Russian wrestlers and Sambo guys with solid records, sprawl-n-brawling the shit out of them.

Sure he's defensively irresponsible and a bit chinny, but when is the last time Pat hurt someone on the feet? The Tristan Connelly bout I guess? It's possible Pat clips him in a pocket exchange I guess, but the reverse is equally true given how chinny and open to getting hit Pat has looked lately. Landwehr is definitely the more comfortable striker of the two. Other than that, Pat's only real path to victory is managing to do what others really haven't by taming the wild man with takedowns and ground control. Seeing as Landwehr has 86% TDD and is in the Top 10/15 for lowest total bottom time & bottom time percentage in his division... Pat would certainly have his work cut out for him, but it's not impossible given how good of a grappler he is. Also worth noting, Nate has only been subbed once in his career and that was nearly nine years ago, before he even went to Russia.
 
I used to be ridiculously high on Sabatini as a prospect. Until I realised he doesn't actually have any chin to speak of.

Landwher, KO, 1st.
 
Safton said:
I like Pat, but this feels like a fight where he gets chinned at some point. Nate is a scrappy wild man who puts the pressure on guys and breaks them. He has solid TDD and scrambles like crazy with a great gas tank. His pre-UFC career was hin willingly going over to M-1 to snatch the Featherweight title before defending it from a bunch of Russian wrestlers and Sambo guys with solid records, sprawl-n-brawling the shit out of them.

Sure he's defensively irresponsible and a bit chinny, but when is the last time Pat hurt someone on the feet? The Tristan Connelly bout I guess? It's possible Pat clips him in a pocket exchange I guess, but the reverse is equally true given how chinny and open to getting hit Pat has looked lately. Landwehr is definitely the more comfortable striker of the two. Other than that, his only real path to victory is managing to do what others really haven't by taming the wild man with takedowns and ground control. Seeing as Landwehr has 86% TDD and is in the Top 10/15 for lowest total bottom time & bottom time percentage in his division... Pat would certainly have his work cut out for him, but it's not impossibld given how good of a grappler he is. Also worth noting, Nate has only been subbed once in his career and that was nearly nine years ago, before he even went to Russia.
Yeah I just dont think it’s a great stylistic matchup for Sabatini. Landwehr is strong and grimy in the clinch and hard to keep on the mat. Nate’s built for 5 rounds, so dealing w him in a 3 rounder gives Pat a better chance, but even still I think Nate should be able to rough him up and get the W.

IMO in order to beat Landwehr you gotta either clip him on the feet cus he gets floored regularly, or you just have to be a clear level above him skill-wise. In other words, if you’re roughly on the same level w him in terms of skill, you’re almost certainly not gonna out-dog him; his gameness is his x-factor to overcome being at a slight skills disadvantage, so you gotta be skilled enough to not let him make it ugly. I don’t think Pat has enough of a skills advantage in any one area to deal w Nate’s combo of good athleticism, technical competency, and intangibles.

In the Ige fight, Ige had enough of a skills advantage to deal w Landwehr over 3 rounds, but even still we saw Nate start to build steam towards the end of the fight & I’m not totally convinced that Ige beats him in a 5 rounder short of catching him which of course we know Ige can do.

Just my 2 pennies
 
I wish they would have given Nate a brawler like Billy Q or a bigger name like Cub Swanson.

Sabatini might grind him out but I could see him gassing & getting pieced up later. Fun fight that Atlantic City needed.
 
Safton said:
I like Pat, but this feels like a fight where he gets chinned at some point. Nate is a scrappy wild man who puts the pressure on guys and breaks them. He has solid TDD and scrambles like crazy with a great gas tank. His pre-UFC career was hin willingly going over to M-1 to snatch the Featherweight title before defending it from a bunch of Russian wrestlers and Sambo guys with solid records, sprawl-n-brawling the shit out of them.

I like Pat, but this feels like a fight where he gets chinned at some point. Nate is a scrappy wild man who puts the pressure on guys and breaks them. He has solid TDD and scrambles like crazy with a great gas tank. His pre-UFC career was him willingly going over to M-1 to snatch the Featherweight title before defending it from a bunch of Russian wrestlers and Sambo guys with solid records, sprawl-n-brawling the shit out of them.

Sure he's defensively irresponsible and a bit chinny, but when is the last time Pat hurt someone on the feet? The Tristan Connelly bout I guess? It's possible Pat clips him in a pocket exchange I guess, but the reverse is equally true given how chinny and open to getting hit Pat has looked lately. Landwehr is definitely the more comfortable striker of the two. Other than that, his only real path to victory is managing to do what others really haven't by taming the wild man with takedowns and ground control. Seeing as Landwehr has 86% TDD and is in the Top 10/15 for lowest total bottom time & bottom time percentage in his division... Pat would certainly have his work cut out for him, but it's not impossible given how good of a grappler he is. Also worth noting, Nate has only been subbed once in his career and that was nearly nine years ago, before he even went to Russia.
Anything could happen considering Nate got chinned by Erosa and Pervert Burns. Not too unlikely that Pat tags him with something to set up a takedown.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Anything could happen considering Nate got chinned by Erosa and Pervert Burns. Not too unlikely that Pat tags him with something to set up a takedown.
That's gotta be your keyboard's autocorrect lol

Thesnake101 said:
Anything could happen considering Nate got chinned by Erosa and Pervert Burns. Not too unlikely that Pat tags him with something to set up a takedown.
Doesn't count, Nate the Train can obviously only be derailed by knees. He ate all of Dan Ige's punches and came back for seconds!

In all seriousness, yes, and that worries me. Nate has that weird sort of chin where sometimes he just eats everything and keeps coming like the motherfucking Terminator and other times he gets clipped out of nowhere. He definitely has loads of heart, though, and is more comfortable under fire than I think Pat Sabatini ever has been or ever will be. I'm not dismissing the possibility of Pat's routes to victory by catching him in a boxing exchange, with a well-timed takedown, or some combination of the two as you alluded to, but I just feel like more has to go right for Sabatini to win than vice-versa.
 
Actually a better fight that I first thought.

Nate is a chaotic fighter with a high pressure approach, but he relies entirely on pressure rather than power, which he lacks.

I'm not sure Nate Landwehr has knocked down anyone in the UFC?

I also don't think Sabatini is taking Nate down and tapping him, either.

We're probably going to get a fun 3 round fight where neither dominates. If all goes to plan, this could be a sneaky good piece of matchmaking...
 
Landwehr is fun as hell but I think Sabatini handles him with relative ease.
 
Sabatini is fundamentally sound and looks fantastic when he’s rolling but it also feels like his style can’t adapt for grimier fights. Jackson and Lopes both put him away quickly once he seemed uncomfortable.

I’m expecting Landwehr to find :eek::eek::eek::eek::eek:s in the armour of Sabatini and once he does I think he gets rolling with his Thai clinch and pressure for a finish against a man who ran out of answers to control the fight.


I haven’t seen all of Pat’s fights but he feels textbook to a fault and he’s brilliant when he’s in situations where he has the answers for but once things get ugly he begins to feel robotic.
 
