I like Pat, but this feels like a fight where he gets chinned at some point. Nate is a scrappy wild man who puts the pressure on guys and breaks them. He has solid TDD and scrambles like crazy with a great gas tank. His pre-UFC career was him willingly going over to M-1 to snatch the Featherweight title before defending it from a bunch of Russian wrestlers and Sambo guys with solid records, sprawl-n-brawling the shit out of them.



Sure he's defensively irresponsible and a bit chinny, but when is the last time Pat hurt someone on the feet? The Tristan Connelly bout I guess? It's possible Pat clips him in a pocket exchange I guess, but the reverse is equally true given how chinny and open to getting hit Pat has looked lately. Landwehr is definitely the more comfortable striker of the two. Other than that, Pat's only real path to victory is managing to do what others really haven't by taming the wild man with takedowns and ground control. Seeing as Landwehr has 86% TDD and is in the Top 10/15 for lowest total bottom time & bottom time percentage in his division... Pat would certainly have his work cut out for him, but it's not impossible given how good of a grappler he is. Also worth noting, Nate has only been subbed once in his career and that was nearly nine years ago, before he even went to Russia.