Nate Landwehr landed 2 strikes.

This had got to be one of the most dominant wins in recent memory for me, really perplexing considering all the energy Landwehr was bringing he ha me believing that Choi would be a goner, the fight starts and it's like Nate has no idea of timing or distance and proceeds to be absolutely dominated, I'm not ripping on Nate but I can't believe the domination and how bad he made Nate look shocking performance, Choi is good.