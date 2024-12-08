Nate Landwehr landed 2 strikes.

This had got to be one of the most dominant wins in recent memory for me, really perplexing considering all the energy Landwehr was bringing he ha me believing that Choi would be a goner, the fight starts and it's like Nate has no idea of timing or distance and proceeds to be absolutely dominated, I'm not ripping on Nate but I can't believe the domination and how bad he made Nate look shocking performance, Choi is good.
 
Dude choi absolutely obliterated him. I don't keep up with every fighter but I was shocked to see this highly touted nate dude get absolutely schooled. Nice to see wonderboy return to form, he is one of the best but fell off.

Sup with these prospects man? He got poonjed big time
 
xentreos said:
Dude choi absolutely obliterated him. I don't keep up with every fighter but I was shocked to see this highly touted nate dude get absolutely schooled. Nice to see wonderboy return to form, he is one of the best but fell off.

Sup with these prospects man? He got poonjed big time
Nate is not a real prospect, he's just awesome on the mic and he never gives up. He grits out a good chunk of his wins, so he more represents what people want to see from a fighter than having a legit shot at title contention or a competitive life among the elite.

Agreed on Choi though, he was straight beasting it. Monstrously impressive
 
Ho Choi was extremely sharp tonight

Dialed in, calculated AF

Nate isn’t very fast anyways but damn, he was busted up, maybe broken nose within the first 45-60sec of the fight getting lit up
 
Either Choi was in the Matrix tonight or Landwher took a Xanax that morning.
 
