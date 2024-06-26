  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match to be sold on UFC Fight Pass for $49.99 USD

$49.99 USD lol

Nate is the king of making money on garbage performances.. all he had to do was beat McGregor that one time and he is beloved no matter what, helluva career.

I think we all know he isn't even going to try, and will just do weird shit in the fight and lose a decision.

I'm not paying $50 for that
 
To their credit, it will probably be more of a fight than the other MMA boxing matches we've seen, but even then who knows if this will end up being a true showing.
 
Jorge will hold his hands behind his back and pace around while Nate will turn and walk away before taunting him. It may not be the best fight, but there will be a lot of swagger. I'm gonna sit this one out.
 
To their credit, it will probably be more of a fight than the other MMA boxing matches we've seen, but even then who knows if this will end up being a true showing.
Neither of them have any real reason to fight hard at this point in their careers. Cash grab
 
I think Mas will try to knock out Nate, who will only be there for a paycheck.

No desire to watch that "event",
not even for free.​
 
