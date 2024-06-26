Not at all.
Casuals only watch ufc so he’s only a star in the ufcKind of hope it bombs just so masvidal gets a reality check he isn't the superstar he thinks he is.
Maybe if they threw in the 50-year old versions of Anderson vs. Chael in boxing and had yet another Tito-Chuck rematch.
I don't know why anyone would pay $5 to watch that. It should be a godawful, unwatchable piece of shit. Hell, unless you're homeless, I don't see why anyone would accept $50 pay in return for watching this "fight."
Neither of them have any real reason to fight hard at this point in their careers. Cash grabTo their credit, it will probably be more of a fight than the other MMA boxing matches we've seen, but even then who knows if this will end up being a true showing.