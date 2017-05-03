Nate Diaz vs Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

Thuckey
For some reason or another I don't remember this fight really at all. But fuck, what a great fight.
Hope you guys just take a quick 15 minute break to get away from it all and just sit back and enjoy an entertaining fight in the best sport in the world:
