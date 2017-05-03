Nate Diaz vs Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone

For some reason or another I don't remember this fight really at all. But fuck, what a great fight.

Hope you guys just take a quick 15 minute break to get away from it all and just sit back and enjoy an entertaining fight in the best sport in the world:

 
Nate, not Nick.

But yeah, that fight was awesome. Pure toe-to-toe war. Nate busted up cowboy good, and cowboy landed some great kicks / sweeps on him.
 
Cowboy was completely mentally out of it before the fight even started. I thought he was drugged watching that fight.
 
I remember Nate using Cowboy as a punching bag. I can honestly say I would've put up a much much better fight than Cowboy in that one. Cowboy must've been concussed or something
 
That fight surprises me to this day. I dont know why more fighters don't Josh Thompson Nate
 
I remember it well, good fight. I noticed last few months how many more full UFC fights are on youtube, before they would always get removed within a few hours by Zuffa, but since WME has come seems they have slacked on their privacy content stuff.
 
Haha yeah, I knew it was Nate I had his wiki page open and everything.

Fixing.
 
And people thought cerrone might be a contender at 170
 
La Elefante said:
That fight surprises me to this day. I dont know why more fighters don't Josh Thompson Nate
Click to expand...
Thomson. One of San Jose's finest. Great guy. Underrated fighter. He is unfortunately most known for this:

 
Last edited:
I remember my friend was telling me before that fight started "Kickboxing will always beat boxing in MMA" and happily watched his sad theory debunked in dominant fashion
 
Yeah I remember that Edwards fight. That fight broke the Josh Tomson hype train. Like forever.
 
Cerrone eat a lot of punches that night. 0% striking defence.
 
Wait, Cerrone flips Nate off when they touch gloves? You can't flip off a Diaz bro in the octagon. That's just awkward.
 
CalvilloJesseRay said:
I remember my friend was telling me before that fight started "Kickboxing will always beat boxing in MMA" and happily watched his sad theory debunked in dominant fashion
Click to expand...
Neither is greater than the other, They are both equally important. However, that fight was not Donald at his best kickboxing.

Cowboy is an amazing kickboxer, but he rarely gameplans around how to beat a fighter with it.

I love both fighters, but I'm sure that Cowboy could beat Nate in a decision. If Cowboy uses a heavy leg kick strategy similar to other Diaz loses. And stays out of a boxing war, he could win by decision against Diaz. IMO
 
Cowboys head is easier to get into than bachelorette party.
 
fight wasn't the beat down Diaz stans would make you think it is
 
tenniswhiz said:
Because Nate doesn't usually let that happen.
Click to expand...

That's not entirely true.

While I love Nate, he's had trouble with the elite fighters who can get in and out, utilize range and leg kicks? He's had trouble. Henderson, Conor, RDA, and Thomson all gave him serious issues. Obviously all 3 are or were extremely good all around fighters at the time Nate faced them. Conor is a different story.

Thomson's performance in that fight is one of the most perfectly executed game plans I've ever seen. It's seriously one of the best performances I've ever seen in MMA. A work of art. Nate just didn't have an answer for anything Thomson was doing.
 
