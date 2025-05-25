Media Nate Diaz turned down role in "Road House" movie: I'm not losing to no "Brokeback Mountain"

Nate is more "for real" than Brokeback McGregor has ever been.​
 
HuskySamoan said:
The Diaz brothers are kinda autistic weirdo loser kids that think they're gangsters. They still cool tho.
I love them for that. And let’s not forget that they are accomplished professional fighters who reached the top of the fight game. People tend to forget that and mistakenly take them for keyboard warriors. They may look goofy but they are in the top 1% of the world population in fighting experience and ability. In that sense they have a good reason to walk around like tough guys…because they are, even if it’s in an awkward goofy kind of way compared to actual gangsters.
 
I wonder what turned Nate into a Homophobe he was relatively accepting of teh gays on TUF 5

 
Total BS.

Love or hate Conor, that role was perfectly tailored for him. It would have made no sense for the main antagonist to be a low energy weed head with a speech impediment.
 
JPOMMA said:
I love them for that. And let’s not forget that they are accomplished professional fighters who reached the top of the fight game. People tend to forget that and mistakenly take them for keyboard warriors. They may look goofy but they are in the top 1% of the world population in fighting experience and ability. In that sense they have a good reason to walk around like tough guys…because they are, even if it’s in an awkward goofy kind of way compared to actual gangsters.
Nick just made millions fighting GSP "All thsk training and shit man, I cant even buy a fucking house and whatnot" Dana " you just made millions, you can buy a house" "I dont know how, I didn't go to college for buying houses" . It's deadass some kind of autism. They're great fighters, way less elite than people like to think because they were so marketable but for sure still top 1%
 
