Didn't realize this happened. To be fair, no court is going to order this guy to pay once they realize his wife might divorce him!Plus, the amount he signed to pay Nate was based on what he THOUGHT the fight would sell. And it didn't meet his fantasy amount.No court can force him to pay for failed fantasies and broken marriages. Those are protected situations. Nate's outta luck!Plot twist: Dana told them not to pay Nate in order to force him to resign with the UFC. Devious!