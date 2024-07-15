svmr_db
The aftermath of Fanmio’s first endeavour into combat sports isn’t looking so good.
The company promoted the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match that took place July 6 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. Diaz won the bout by majority decision, and now he has filed a lawsuit against Fanmio claiming fraud and breach of contract for failure to pay his agreed upon compensation of $10 million.
TMZ reported on Monday that Diaz filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Miami, claiming Fanmio CEO and founder Solomon Engel is unwilling to pay the complete $10 million sum that was agreed upon for Diaz’s participation in the boxing match with Masvidal. Diaz said only $1 million has been sent.
According to TMZ, Engel told Diaz, 39, that he couldn’t pay out $10 million because the fight did not meet financial expectations. Additionally, the report states Engel told Diaz he was going back on their verbal and written agreements because “his wife might divorce him over the financial loss.”
TMZ also reported that Diaz’s lawsuit states he never would have entered the ring for the boxing match if he had known the payment obligations would be in question.
Diaz’s representative Zach Rosenfield did not immediately return MMA Junkie’s request for comment on the lawsuit following the TMZ report.
The boxing match between Diaz and Masvidal was a rematch of an MMA fight that happened at UFC 244 in November 2019. That night, Masvidal earned a doctor’s stoppage TKO after Round 3, which won him the inaugural BMF title.