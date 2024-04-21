Nate Diaz sued for 2023 New Orleans brawl

86ed39ff6e064b31a0149e8c3925af84_md.jpg


TMZ TV Hot Takes: Kourtney Kardashian's Clap Back, Ne-Yo, Nate Diaz

It's the beginning of another beautiful week ... but, before we all turn the page, check out some of the best clips from TMZ last week!
Nate Diaz Sued For 2023 New Orleans Street Fight, Rep Laughs At Lawsuit

Nate Diaz is being sued by an amateur fighter in Louisiana who says the MMA legend injured him during a New Orleans street fight in April -- a suit the MMA legends rep believes is literally laughable.
Getting into brawls and physical altercations is always a bad look for not only the fighter but he company they represent. This is why I will always look up to law abiding fighters who conduct themself with class, like Jon Jones
 
