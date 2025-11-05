  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Nate Diaz mma vs Jake Paul Nov 14

Since Davis was booted from the Nov 14 bout by Jake for allegations of woman abuse.

He's now fighting an MMA fight with Nate diaz what are sherdogs thoughts.

Diaz is a striker who doesn't kick much.
He doesn't have good take downs.

I think Jake is gonna sleep him in the MMA fight and it's gonna be real bad for mma fighters.
 
Haven't seen anywhere that it's actually official. Nate getting on Instagram and saying yes does not really mean it's official. They still have to agree on all the details. I imagine Nate will have plenty.

Also, nowhere I've seen says that it's MMA lol. It's just boxing again.

And finally, fuck Tank if all the lawsuits about him bashing his girl are true. Everyone shits on Jake all the time, but in this instance he's in the right. No point giving a some fuckwit who does that shit a big, potentially very easy pay day. And Jake's right when he says his promotion champions women. Dude gave Serrano a 500k payday. She's like the clear 2nd best on the planet and was probably never sniffing anywhere near that much until Jake put her on his card.

That said, I hope Nate or whoever somehow knocks him out lol. It just needs to happen at some point.
 
Everything I've seen says it's still a boxing match.


bloodyelbow.com

'Fight accepted'... Jake Paul's next opponent seemingly confirmed despite recent update

Jake Paul's team may have found their man to replace Gervonta Davis
bloodyelbow.com bloodyelbow.com

www.mmafighting.com

Nate Diaz announces he’s ‘accepted’ Jake Paul rematch

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul could be headed for a rematch.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
Diaz can’t get this fight to the ground. He ain’t winning. Jake knows who to pick. If he picks a BJJ guy in a BJJ match, don’t bet against him.
 
It's funny how they are trying to make people forget Nate and Jake already fought before, and it was an incredibly shitty boring fight.

Props to Nate though, his talent to earnings ratio in his career, is off the chart. Taking damage, mumbling and smoking weed is the best base to build fans.
 
Wah ji wah that is what is up yaar

this function certainly will be one hella cracking banger fasho ji
 
A rematch between Paul and a now even older LW/WW MMA fighter that Paul already beat in a boring match. I am sure Netflix is thrilled
 
IIRC that was supposed to happen 6 months after the boxing match.
Doubtful Paul has the guts to EVER step in a cage.

<Fedor23>

Edit: War Nate, but only if ya need the cabbage.​
 
Last edited:
No way it’s mma, sadly Diaz probably will lose/ get KO’d
 
If it's not an MMA match, it will be a snoozefest.
Matter of fact, even if it's MMA, it has a good potential of being a snoozefest. <KhabibBS>
 
When I read in the news the other day that they were looking for a replacement for Davis and were considering Diaz and Ngannou, I thought ”gee, I wonder who they’ll pick”. :rolleyes:
 
