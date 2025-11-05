Nate Diaz mma vs Jake Paul Nov 14

Haven't seen anywhere that it's actually official. Nate getting on Instagram and saying yes does not really mean it's official. They still have to agree on all the details. I imagine Nate will have plenty.



Also, nowhere I've seen says that it's MMA lol. It's just boxing again.



And finally, fuck Tank if all the lawsuits about him bashing his girl are true. Everyone shits on Jake all the time, but in this instance he's in the right. No point giving a some fuckwit who does that shit a big, potentially very easy pay day. And Jake's right when he says his promotion champions women. Dude gave Serrano a 500k payday. She's like the clear 2nd best on the planet and was probably never sniffing anywhere near that much until Jake put her on his card.



That said, I hope Nate or whoever somehow knocks him out lol. It just needs to happen at some point.