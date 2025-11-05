Nate Diaz mma vs Jake Paul Nov 14

cburm
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 7, 2016
- Messages
- 4,477
- Reaction score
- 1,164
Since Davis was booted from the Nov 14 bout by Jake for allegations of woman abuse.
He's now fighting an MMA fight with Nate diaz what are sherdogs thoughts.
Diaz is a striker who doesn't kick much.
He doesn't have good take downs.
I think Jake is gonna sleep him in the MMA fight and it's gonna be real bad for mma fighters.
