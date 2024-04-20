Nate Diaz pull this stuff a lot. Lol, I dont even remember this fight happening, poor Jorge.Jorge was in disbelief that he did all the leg work to promote this, put the fight together, show up, spend his time and money only for Diaz to just dip out. I can't say I blame him.
Damn he is dumb, dumb looking, dumb sounding.
How is he so popular? I ask that while knowing these days people are famous these for the dumbest of things.
Time to log out.
Damn he is dumb, dumb looking, dumb sounding.
How is he so popular? I ask that while knowing, perfeectly well these days people are famous for the dumbest of things.
Time to log out.
Real gangsta ass n##### don’t flex nuts, cause real gangsta ass n***** know they got emJorge was in disbelief that he did all the leg work to promote this, put the fight together, show up, spend his time and money only for Diaz to just dip out. I can't say I blame him.
Real gangsta ass n##### don’t flex nuts, cause real gangsta ass n***** know they got em
You just watched a video that shows you how, big dog!
And everything's cool in the mind of a gangsta, Cause gangsta-ass ... think deep, Up three-sixty-five ayo 24/7, Cause real gangsta-ass ... don't sleep.