Jorge was in disbelief that he did all the leg work to promote this, put the fight together, show up, spend his time and money only for Diaz to just dip out. I can't say I blame him.
Nate Diaz pull this stuff a lot. Lol, I dont even remember this fight happening, poor Jorge.
 
Just deal with it, motherfuckers
 
Don't know how this guy has the fan base he does
Damn he is dumb, dumb looking, dumb sounding.

How is he so popular? I ask that while knowing these days people are famous these for the dumbest of things.
Dumb people do dumb things... unfortunately it's usually the dumb people who have the most willpower thus us smarter people have to endure them while other dumb asses can relate.
 
Damn he is dumb, dumb looking, dumb sounding.

How is he so popular? I ask that while knowing, perfeectly well these days people are famous for the dumbest of things.
Because he fights like an effing man.

Takes beatings that would kill the average man, but is never close to being out.

GOAT level chin.
 
Real gangsta ass n##### don’t flex nuts, cause real gangsta ass n***** know they got em
 
"I got places to be, people to represent. I gotta go."

Five minutes later: Smoking a joint outside
 
Are they both that hard up for money they need to do this...make hay while the sun shines but who gives a shit about this match
 
