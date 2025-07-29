  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Nate Diaz Hints at Interest in BMF Title Fight Against Max Holloway

Nate Diaz was one-half of the first ever BMF title fight in the UFC, and now he might be angling for another crack at that belt.

The Stockton, California, native recently posted a photo of Max Holloway — the promotion’s current BMF champion — on social media with the following caption: “This guy cool but he keeps wearing my belt.”


This guy cool but he keeps wearing my belt 😡 pic.twitter.com/wyO0oOnWnp

— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) July 29, 2025
Diaz squared off against Jorge Masvidal for the inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 on Nov. 2, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York. While Diaz fought in typical gritty fashion, his night ended in a doctor stoppage loss after three rounds, which allowed Masvidal to capture the newly-created belt.

BMF Title a Popular Target Among UFC Athletes​


While the BMF title is not an official championship, it has nonetheless generated plenty of interest among fighters on the UFC roster. Holloway claimed the hardwared with a knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300 and recently defended it against Dustin Poirier in the UFC 318 main event on July 18. The belt was not at stake in Holloway’s knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 — despite Topuria’s claims to the contrary.

Diaz hasn’t competed in the Octagon since September 2022, when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the fourth round of the UFC 279 main event. The popular Cesar Gracie Fight Team representative has twice fought in boxing matches after parting ways with the UFC, dropping a decision to Jake Paul in August 2023 before taking a majority verdict over Masvidal last July. There has been no indication that the UFC is close to reaching a deal with Diaz to return to the promotion.

Holloway, meanwhile, recently stated that he was intrigued by options ahead of him at 155 pounds after his latest triumph. Whether it’s a rematch with the likes of Topuria or Charles Oliveira, the Hawaiian pointed out that “this sport is all about moments.” Though not necessarily realistic at this point in time, a clash with Diaz could certainly fit that description.

Zero interest. Don’t think it’s competitive. Holloway is still relevant and doesn’t need to waste time on this. I’d watch Diaz fight again, but it should be against some other veteran. He has no business against top guys.
 
BMF? Max and Nate more like CMF…

Concussed MFer.



CieloLuce said:
I mean if you wanna see Holloway land 300+ strikes on Nate. Sure, why not.
He landed 445 on Kattar, could break the 500 on Diaz.
But Diaz probably gives up way before that, the vegan gangster he is.

Competetive: 0
Wanting to see Diaz get beat up: 10
 
the Diaz brothers have been absolute shit for years, even worse than McGregor

this is what happens when its run by an entertainment company and it isnt a proper sport, its all sold for clicks and likes and hotdog sales
 
