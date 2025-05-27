News Nate Diaz Confirms Plans For UFC Return Next, Interested In Fight With Max Holloway

AMAZINGUFC

AMAZINGUFC

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 22, 2016
Messages
2,001
Reaction score
1,905
Former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has confirmed he is now finally ready to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC, claiming he is interested in a whole host of fights — including a potential showdown with current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway.

www.lowkickmma.com

Nate Diaz Confirms Plans For UFC Return Next, Interested In Fight With Max Holloway

Former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has confirmed he is now finally ready to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC, claiming he is
www.lowkickmma.com www.lowkickmma.com
----------

Nate vs Max is a good fight, especially if Max loses to Poirier.
 
Max vs Nate is good. I be willing to say Nate vs Burns would be nice also.

Conor vs Nate is a boat that sailed a long time ago.
 
Doubt Nate is making 155, Holloway at 170? he probably doesn't have to cut and he still be under 170.

There really isn't many great fights for Nate at 170 though.. he gets destroyed by anyone at this point in his life.
 
In UFC Thailand with Chechnyan refs?
 
jpenwell14 said:
The punch count on Nate vs max would be the craziest in ufc history.
Click to expand...
10 years ago, maybe. Nate still throws a lot of hands for his age (he outlanded Masvidal in their boxing match) but not like he and Nick did back in the day. That's a young man's game.
 
I'm not excited to watch his comeback.
They will probably feed him to someone to get a titleshot off the win like old times.
 
why would anybody care at this point for either of the DIaz? They were fun midcarders in their prime... and that ages ago. Did we forget what nick looked like against an already aging Lawler?......
 
Remember when he thought he was going to get 10 million for boxing Masvidal <lmao>
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Close your eyes and imaging Nate vs Connor III in your head and tell me if it looks good or absolutely terrible?🤦🏽‍♂️
Click to expand...
No fight that either man participates in is going to be good. But they both stink so they match up well with each other. It would sell. Again, its the only fight that makes sense for either guy. I'm definitely not advocating it as a banger match up lmao
 
Nate used up all his cards with the UFC, I have a feeling those fights he thought were going to be offered once he left the UFC didn’t come in abundance, I honestly don’t think the UFC is going to bring him back and if they do, it won’t be a big contract that he’s thinking he garners, the UFC isn’t going to pay him big money for what he did in the past but what they think he’s able to currently.
 
Nate is 40 years old, sorry sherbro’s… not much interest in seeing him fight anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,485
Messages
57,342,385
Members
175,657
Latest member
Eliran Antonio Tudor

Share this page

Back
Top