Former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has confirmed he is now finally ready to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC, claiming he is interested in a whole host of fights — including a potential showdown with current symbolic BMF champion, Max Holloway.
Nate vs Max is a good fight, especially if Max loses to Poirier.
Nate Diaz Confirms Plans For UFC Return Next, Interested In Fight With Max Holloway
Former lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has confirmed he is now finally ready to make good on a long-mooted return to the UFC, claiming he is
www.lowkickmma.com
