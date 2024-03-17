Media Nate Diaz Bashes UFC "Want You To Die Before Freeing You From Contract, Free Conor" - Update: Mcgregor Responds

and like that Nate is back on bad terms with Dana & co lol

he was finally in their good graces too! even managed to leave amicably
 
If they can make Diaz/McGregor III they will. It'll sell like hotcakes to nuthuggers and casuals. TKO couldn't give a fuck less about a single tweet. If anything, this might expedite the trilogy in the future. Money talks. Not the website.
 
If they can make Diaz/McGregor III they will. It'll sell like hotcakes to nuthuggers and casuals. TKO couldn't give a fuck less about a single tweet. If anything, this might expedite the trilogy in the future. Money talks. Not the website.
It'll obviously sell to casuals, but I can't be the only one who doesn't even wanna see Conor vs Nate 3..
 
Paddy Vs Connor will print money.

If Connor wins, he gets another big event

If paddy wins, they have a new star.

They're probably scared of Connor getting crushed by chandler.
 
It'll obviously sell to casuals, but I can't be the only one who doesn't even wanna see Conor vs Nate 3..
I don't want to see Nate fight, period.

Conor I'm interested in because he probably still has 2.5-5min in him of being able to land some good shit and knock someone out

Nate looked like dog shit vs Tony, and Tony is completely trashed
 
and like that Nate is back on bad terms with Dana & co lol

he was finally in their good graces too! even managed to leave amicably
Amicably how? They booked him coming off a loss with an undefeated fighter who he had no business in the cage with and made no sense for the division. The only reason Dana and Co were forced to high five Nate and act like they respected him on that PPV is he was willing to switch opponents to Tony and keep the card alive.

Nate fought out his contract for a reason, and the UFC openly hates fighters who fight out their contract.
 
Amicably how? They booked him coming off a loss with an undefeated fighter who he had no business in the cage with and made no sense for the division. The only reason Dana and Co were forced to high five Nate and act like they respected him on that PPV is he was willing to switch opponents to Tony and keep the card alive.

Nate fought out his contract for a reason, and the UFC openly hates fighters who fight out their contract.
Yes they did try to ram it up his ass on his way out but everything since then even with Nate doing boxing with Dana's arch nemesis number one Jake Paul the talk has been very positive and open about having Nate back, so amicable in that way (which usually never happens if someone leaves the UFC running out the contract and goes box with the guy Dana hates)
 
I think Nate pretty much exposed why Conor is being delayed with this tweet- the UFC is trying to strong arm Conor into signing a new contract. Eff that- Conor would make 20x more boxing for the Saudis. He should not sign. #FreeConor
 
