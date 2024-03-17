usernamee said: and like that Nate is back on bad terms with Dana & co lol



he was finally in their good graces too! even managed to leave amicably Click to expand...

Amicably how? They booked him coming off a loss with an undefeated fighter who he had no business in the cage with and made no sense for the division. The only reason Dana and Co were forced to high five Nate and act like they respected him on that PPV is he was willing to switch opponents to Tony and keep the card alive.Nate fought out his contract for a reason, and the UFC openly hates fighters who fight out their contract.