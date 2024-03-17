It'll obviously sell to casuals, but I can't be the only one who doesn't even wanna see Conor vs Nate 3..If they can make Diaz/McGregor III they will. It'll sell like hotcakes to nuthuggers and casuals. TKO couldn't give a fuck less about a single tweet. If anything, this might expedite the trilogy in the future. Money talks. Not the website.
It'll obviously sell to casuals, but I can't be the only one who doesn't even wanna see Conor vs Nate 3..
It'll obviously sell to casuals, but I can't be the only one who doesn't even wanna see Conor vs Nate 3..
and like that Nate is back on bad terms with Dana & co lol
he was finally in their good graces too! even managed to leave amicably
Amicably how? They booked him coming off a loss with an undefeated fighter who he had no business in the cage with and made no sense for the division. The only reason Dana and Co were forced to high five Nate and act like they respected him on that PPV is he was willing to switch opponents to Tony and keep the card alive.
Nate fought out his contract for a reason, and the UFC openly hates fighters who fight out their contract.
Isn't he boxing Masvidal in june? lol.I don't want to see Nate fight, period.