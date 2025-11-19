Nate’s crew(with Jake Shields) vs Islam’s Crew…

I believe years ago something went down at a local event in San Jose…

But Nate’s crew outnumbered Khabib and company.

Regardless, if the crews of these two, who are continually known for “jumpin fools”, meet up with the same numbers each, who ya got?

Nate’s Stockton Gang Sign Flashin Hooligans vs Dhagistan’s finest…


PS: Water bottle throwing is fair game on dem streets.
 
two fake gangsta clubs need to switch to something more fitting to them
either anime cosplays or marvel nerd comic cons
 
Neither give a fuck, but the Russians don't fuck around at all when it comes to disrespect.

It's a whole other level and I guess, from what I read here, most just won't be able to get it.
 
The funny thing is neither Dillon (punches to the back of the head) or Mayhem (stomped on the ground) looked like they were even slightly hurt afterwards.

Tank Abbot's entourage did a lot more damage to Pat Smith in an elevator in the mid-90s than the Dagistani or Caeser Gracie gangs ever did to anyone. Tank and Alan Goes also did the "brawl during a UFC" thing 30 years earlier.
 
Neither. Hammer House comes in beats them both up at the same time


Hammer-House-mma-679132_400_400.jpg
 
"There has been a considerable passage of time, surely adequate to attain maturity and leave the follies of my youthful ruffian behaviors behind."

Quote from Nate Diaz ?
 
Neither give a fuck, but the Russians don't fuck around at all when it comes to disrespect.

It's a whole other level and I guess, from what I read here, most just won't be able to get it.
Can we stop talking about Russians like they're all mythical creatures similar to Fedor? It's the India of Europe.
 
Funny enough Jake Shields said he's trained with Khabib in the past.

I'd probably pick Dhagistan’s man. They live and breath training. Stocktons best is probably high on weed and been out drinking
 
