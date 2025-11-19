Nate’s crew(with Jake Shields) vs Islam’s Crew…

DiazSlap
I believe years ago something went down at a local event in San Jose…
But Nate’s crew outnumbered Khabib and company.
Regardless, if the crews of these two, who are continually known for “jumpin fools”, meet up with the same numbers each, who ya got?
Nate’s Stockton Gang Sign Flashin Hooligans vs Dhagistan’s finest…
PS: Water bottle throwing is fair game on dem streets.
