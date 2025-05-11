Natalia Silva = Holm 3.0

She moves around as much but throws with bad intentions. Much better kicks too! Looking fwd to seeing how she'd fare against someone who can force her to grapple.
 
Comparing her to Holm, is not a compliment. It is actually an insult. Holly Holm is the Buster Douglas of MMA. A one-hit wonder where stars aligned for her, but the rest of her career is forgetable other than her "ish! ish!" and punching the air several feet away from her opponents (and that oblique kick that Jackson Wink is so known for).
 
I hear ya. That's why I said 3.0 instead 2.0.
 
Buster and Holly shocked the world, even if it was only for a night and despite everything you said. I get why you said what you said, but there's something special about an underdog beating the unbeatable. Everything is in hindsight. When Buster fought Mike, he was invincible. When Holly fought Ronda, she was unstoppable. Holly should be respected and so should Buster for those achievements alone.
 
She is very good but lacks ko power but she does bust up these girls faces. She outclassed grasso though
 
Looks like she low key has some grappling though. Won a bunch of fights in a row by armbar before she went to the UFC.
 
