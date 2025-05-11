Natalia Silva = Holm 3.0

I hear ya. That's why I said 3.0 instead 2.0.Comparing her to Holm, is not a compliment. It is actually an insult. Holly Holm is the Buster Douglas of MMA. A one-hit wonder where stars aligned for her, but the rest of her career is forgetable other than her "ish! ish!" and punching the air several feet away from her opponents (and that oblique kick that Jackson Wink is so known for).
Buster and Holly shocked the world, even if it was only for a night and despite everything you said. I get why you said what you said, but there's something special about an underdog beating the unbeatable. Everything is in hindsight. When Buster fought Mike, he was invincible. When Holly fought Ronda, she was unstoppable. Holly should be respected and so should Buster for those achievements alone.Comparing her to Holm, is not a compliment. It is actually an insult. Holly Holm is the Buster Douglas of MMA. A one-hit wonder where stars aligned for her, but the rest of her career is forgetable other than her "ish! ish!" and punching the air several feet away from her opponents (and that oblique kick that Jackson Wink is so known for).