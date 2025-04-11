I like caio a lot and think he's top 3, but he's had very advantageous match making thus far -- he's been getting guys that are coming off losses, but ranked above him -- canoniner, paul craig, etc. Essentially climbing the ladder by beating guys coming off losses. He also wanted whittaker, yet another guy ahead of him but yet another guy coming off a loss. During his come up Caio also made it clear that he didn't want to fight his friends strickland and chimaev unless it was for a belt. He's also not the most active, often waiting for the perfect match ups to present themselves. To me, it seems like he's very picky and has had things go his way thus far in regards to matchmaking. He clearly isn't used to not getting the match he wants and is now crying when he can't get an ideal matchup.



If Caio was in Imavov's position, he wouldn't fight below his ranking either.



I'm rambling, but the caio just needs to fight more often and stop hyper managing his matchmaking. Give him anyone with a number next to their name. Fluffy would be a fine match up.