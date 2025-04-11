Media Nassourdine Imavov turns down offer to fight Caio Borralho

I kinda get it, he's basically had three title eliminators now and that big win over Izzy solidified his shot
The issue is Khamzat is the money machine and got that huge Whittaker win right before Imavov beat Izzy

The UFC isn't going to risk losing out on DDP/Khamzat now and Imavov isn't exactly super popular, he should get a shot but at the same time the UFC doesn't play nice with fighters who turn down fights so yea, understandable and risky choice
 
Imavov has a KO win over Adesanya.

What has Borralho done? He has a decision win over Cannonier after Imavov finished him. Before that it was absolute cans.

Let Caio fight Izzy/Whittaker/Strickland
 
Imarov beat a in shape focused Izzy in a stand up fight by KO within 2 rounds

Caio has beaten no one like that in the UFC, needs a step up in competition before calling out an elite fighter like Imavov

Should fight someone like Roman, Strickland or even be a tune up fight for Whittaker
 
caio isn't entitled to a #1 contender fight for beating 40 year old cannonier, he should fight whittaker while imavov gets the next TS after chimaev/ddp happens this summer
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
caio isn't entitled to a #1 contender fight for beating 40 year old cannonier, he should fight whittaker while imavov gets the next TS after chimaev/ddp happens this summer
Click to expand...

Yeah, I'm fine with giving Caio a guy like Strickland and Imavov the winner of Khamzat vs DDP.
 
Imavov has the #1 contender spot. He's not gonna risk it all for a non-title fight.

Strickland or Whittaker is the one who needs to be lined up to fight Imavov, but it appears they're interested in fighting each other. I say fuck that - match Whittaker or Strickland with Borralho, it's important to give new blood opportunities. UFC has been doing way too much of this bullshit of clinging onto declining vets at the expense of young talent's opportunities. Whittaker IMO needs to fight down the rankings - Fluffy Hernandez is the fight he should get IMO.
 
I like caio a lot and think he's top 3, but he's had very advantageous match making thus far -- he's been getting guys that are coming off losses, but ranked above him -- canoniner, paul craig, etc. Essentially climbing the ladder by beating guys coming off losses. He also wanted whittaker, yet another guy ahead of him but yet another guy coming off a loss. During his come up Caio also made it clear that he didn't want to fight his friends strickland and chimaev unless it was for a belt. He's also not the most active, often waiting for the perfect match ups to present themselves. To me, it seems like he's very picky and has had things go his way thus far in regards to matchmaking. He clearly isn't used to not getting the match he wants and is now crying when he can't get an ideal matchup.

If Caio was in Imavov's position, he wouldn't fight below his ranking either.

I'm rambling, but the caio just needs to fight more often and stop hyper managing his matchmaking. Give him anyone with a number next to their name. Fluffy would be a fine match up.
 
Last edited:
This is definitely a double edged sword here bc he's not wrong to say fuck you I'm the next but we all know who is actually getting the fight he should fight caio on the same card for the absolute right for the #1 contender
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
Media Shavkat sparring with Nassourdine Imavov & Ian Garry
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
kingmob6
kingmob6
User9992
Shavkat mogs Luque in size & looks the same height as 6'3 #4 MW Nassourdine Imavov
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
User9992
User9992
Luffy
Alex Pereira and Caio Borralho grappling
Replies
14
Views
678
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,275
Messages
57,150,817
Members
175,553
Latest member
period

Share this page

Back
Top