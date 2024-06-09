  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Nassourdine Imavov TKO Jared Cannonier GIFS

KazDibiase

KazDibiase

"My style is kneeing people in the face."
@Silver
Joined
Nov 8, 2015
Messages
11,825
Reaction score
47,420
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy-downsized-large.gif
giphy.gif
 
Herzog needs to stop reffing like this is the amateurs. Hulk stoppage was early and the main event was terrible. Cannoier was possibly up 3 rounds and was just wobbled
 
Bullshit man, screw Herzog. Dude kept inserting himself into this fight for no damn reason and stopped it while Jared was beginning to recover/land a shot of his own
Sucks for Imavov too since he did perform well and was figuring Jared out, it what it is.... Just such a bitter end to it

Also thanks for the GIFS Kaz!
 
