Nassourdine Imavov TKO Jared Cannonier GIFS

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
Bullshit man, screw Herzog. Dude kept inserting himself into this fight for no damn reason and stopped it while Jared was beginning to recover/land a shot of his own
Sucks for Imavov too since he did perform well and was figuring Jared out, it what it is.... Just such a bitter end to it