Media Nasrat meets Kelvin

Kelvin is getting cut though isn't he? Him begging for his life in that post fight interview was uncomfortable because that's exactly how i beg when I messed up but knows it's over.

PFL has some cool matchups for him in their WW division
 
I dont think they will cut him, but they cant be too happy with him.
 
B-Q4iagIIAAlnHh.jpg
 
He just won, so I guess they probably banish him back to MW. He lost his last chance.
 
