NASM certification, other certs

Kforcer
Dragon Slayer
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 10, 2002
- Messages
- 17,957
- Reaction score
- 4,202
...what do you all think of them? Shenanigans, full of great knowledge, somewhere in the middle...?
It seems to me, like their model, based on evaluating a client, reporting to them muscle imbalances or conditions and then foam rolling and stabilizing them for a year before gradually introducing them into strength training--if I'm understanding it right--would bore a lot of people to death. Certainly it would do that to me. And I'm also wondering if it is something that could viably succeed in consistently producing strong, in-shape people.
I'm trying to get certified in it, but I'm sort of curious if anyone shares my misgivings or has suggestions about superior training models that are out there to study.
