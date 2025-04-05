NASM certification, other certs

...what do you all think of them? Shenanigans, full of great knowledge, somewhere in the middle...?

It seems to me, like their model, based on evaluating a client, reporting to them muscle imbalances or conditions and then foam rolling and stabilizing them for a year before gradually introducing them into strength training--if I'm understanding it right--would bore a lot of people to death. Certainly it would do that to me. And I'm also wondering if it is something that could viably succeed in consistently producing strong, in-shape people.

I'm trying to get certified in it, but I'm sort of curious if anyone shares my misgivings or has suggestions about superior training models that are out there to study.
 
Any of them that will get you a job. NASM is pretty much accepted anywhere. They have a bunch of specialization certs like virtual training etc. people respect the starting strength cert but it is very hard to acquire as in most don’t pass it. Westside certifications actually aren’t that hard. You likely won’t make much money training athletes so the better bet would be a cheap online cert.
 
ROcknrollracing said:
Any of them that will get you a job. NASM is pretty much accepted anywhere. They have a bunch of specialization certs like virtual training etc. people respect the starting strength cert but it is very hard to acquire as in most don’t pass it. Westside certifications actually aren’t that hard. You likely won’t make much money training athletes so the better bet would be a cheap online cert.
You got any suggestions regarding a solid online certification that's on the cheap side? It sounds to me like NASM might be worth it in as much as it fulfills your common-sense criteria of securing a job.
 
Kforcer said:
You got any suggestions regarding a solid online certification that's on the cheap side? It sounds to me like NASM might be worth it in as much as it fulfills your common-sense criteria of securing a job.
I think ACSM is still the cheapest but NASM is the better choice. I have certs from ISSA but ISSA isn't the accepted at every gym like NASM. NSCA is good for jobs to but I think NASM is cheaper.
 
