Furious Nashville locals say they are being driven out of their city as wealthy residents and major companies continue making the move to Tennessee from blue states.Once known for its country music scene, Nashville has seen a population boom over the last few years, with major corporations like Oracle choosing to move their headquarters there.Attracted by lower property costs and taxes, Amazon has also announced it would set up major operations in downtown Nashville, and New York money manager AllianceBernstein said it would be moving its headquarters to the city, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.In just 23 years, the metro Nashville region has gone from 1.3 million residents to 2.1million, per the US Census Bureau, increasing the value of property and the cost of living.Still, while Nashville real estate has become more expensive, it is still relatively low when compared to other major US cities. The median home sale price at the end of February was $414,012, compared with the nationwide median of $327,667.However, just five years ago the median Nashville house cost $290,983.Remacia Smith, who grew up in Nashville, told the Wall Street Journal she recently was forced to move to the suburbs with her five children.'It almost doesn't look like Nashville anymore,' she said. 'Whew Lord, I wish people would stop moving here.'Meanwhile lifelong resident John Michael Morgan, for his part, told the outlet he is concerned about Nashville keeping its essence.'Nashville's always been a big town that felt like a small town,' said Morgan. 'Now we're a big town that feels like a big town.'Earlier this month, Oracle founder Larry Ellison announced his plans to move the software giant's corporate headquarters from Kansas to Nashville.Real estate agent Jack Gaughan told the WSJ that he expects prices to go up over the increased demand from the arrive of Oracle workers.Ellison said the decision was based on a push by the company to gain a bigger foothold in the healthcare industry.Meanwhile Sports illustrated swimsuit model Kristen Louelle Gaffney, who is married to NFL star Tyler Gaffney, is ditching Los Angeles for Nashville, citing progressive policies and high taxes.The mother-of-three said she is fed up with shelling out tax dollars which do little to alleviate the housing crisis and has no intention of supporting Mayor Karen Bass' LA4LA program.