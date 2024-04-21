helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 55,739
- Reaction score
- 108,130
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NASCAR: Geico 500 4.21 3:30pm ET. Please add to the discussion here.
Really good racing at end, Keselowski is his teammate
Duuuude McDowell is a dumbass lmao. What the fuckReally good racing at end, Keselowski is his teammate
That dumb shit McDowell tried to block him and suicided himselfKeselowski wreck his team mate?
Under review, maybe Kyle Busch
edit Tyler Reddick wins
He was doing so well blocking the final 20 laps too, did it one time to muchThat dumb shit McDowell tried to block him and suicided himself
Yeah that last one wtf was he thinking lmao. Can’t just swing over the whole track like thatHe was doing so well blocking the final 20 laps too, did it one time to much