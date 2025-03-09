helax
BWR Forever
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2013
- Messages
- 65,287
- Reaction score
- 133,971
This thread is for the general discussion of the event NASCAR: 3.9 4pm ET Shriner’s Children’s 500. Please add to the discussion here.
Turned right without a blinker ?
If you can find video of it she actually said “I’m too tight” when they asked why she crashedTurned right without a blinker ?
If you can find video of it she actually said “I’m too tight” when they asked why she crashed
@lsa is a sleep at the wheel!
Logano and Bell.... like Jordan and LeBron@lsa is a sleep at the wheel!
Logano better not win.Logano and Bell.... like Jordan and LeBron