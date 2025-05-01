Nature & Animals NASA Confirms “China Disrupts Earth’s Rotation” Massive Project Is Slowing the Planet With Unprecedented Global Consequences

payton

payton

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
2,364
Reaction score
5,369
three-gorges-dam-site-1.jpg


Dr. Benjamin Fong Chao, a geophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, has stated that China's Three Gorges Dam has actually increased the length of the day.


The Three Gorges Dam is located on the Yangtze River in China’s Hubei province. Completed in 2012, the dam is 2,335 meters long and 185 meters high.

It holds about 40 cubic kilometres of water, which is roughly equal to 10 trillion gallons. This water is stored at a height of 175 meters above sea level, giving it some serious weight and energy.

NASA has recently confirmed that the dam, which happens to be the world’s largest hydroelectric power station, has caused a small but measurable change to Earth’s rotation, resulting in our days being increased in length by 0.06 microseconds.

uk.news.yahoo.com

NASA confirmed massive man-made project is slowing down the Earth's rotation due to its size

It seems the massive man-made structure has given us all some extra time
uk.news.yahoo.com uk.news.yahoo.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,690
Messages
57,239,086
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top