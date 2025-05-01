payton
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Jul 18, 2024
- Messages
- 2,364
- Reaction score
- 5,369
Dr. Benjamin Fong Chao, a geophysicist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, has stated that China's Three Gorges Dam has actually increased the length of the day.
The Three Gorges Dam is located on the Yangtze River in China’s Hubei province. Completed in 2012, the dam is 2,335 meters long and 185 meters high.
It holds about 40 cubic kilometres of water, which is roughly equal to 10 trillion gallons. This water is stored at a height of 175 meters above sea level, giving it some serious weight and energy.
NASA has recently confirmed that the dam, which happens to be the world’s largest hydroelectric power station, has caused a small but measurable change to Earth’s rotation, resulting in our days being increased in length by 0.06 microseconds.
NASA confirmed massive man-made project is slowing down the Earth's rotation due to its size
It seems the massive man-made structure has given us all some extra time
uk.news.yahoo.com