Narcissists in your life

So Narcisism occurs on a spectrum, we all have egos and exhibit some traits of narcisims but have you ever had to deal with a true narcisist?



I'm not a mental health expert so for the purpose of this discussion I'm talking about someone who truly believes he/she is special/better/smarter than everyone else. Someone who doles out criticism but is never able to accept any. Someone who gaz lights you and makes you question reality, who is always trying to manipulate you and who is vindictive and who has to avenge all perceived slights. This is a person who has to put others down in order to elevate themselves.



I've only had to deal with a single individual like this in my whole life. It was a coworker who I shared an office with for about six months. This person literally made me hate going to work. I considered quitting many times during that period.



Thankfully, this person eventually had issues with multiple coworkers and once enough people complained, management had to step in. This led to the person leaving to go spred his toxicity somewhere else.



Every once in a while I'll think about this individual and I can honestly say that this is the only person I've known in my life for who I've actually held feelings of loathing and for who I would not feel sorry should horrible things befall them (within reason of course).



Hopefully most of you have not been exposed to someone like this in your personal life, but if you have, feel free to share and vent here.