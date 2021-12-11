Narcissists in your life

Shuque

Shuque

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
1,338
Reaction score
300
So Narcisism occurs on a spectrum, we all have egos and exhibit some traits of narcisims but have you ever had to deal with a true narcisist?

I'm not a mental health expert so for the purpose of this discussion I'm talking about someone who truly believes he/she is special/better/smarter than everyone else. Someone who doles out criticism but is never able to accept any. Someone who gaz lights you and makes you question reality, who is always trying to manipulate you and who is vindictive and who has to avenge all perceived slights. This is a person who has to put others down in order to elevate themselves.

I've only had to deal with a single individual like this in my whole life. It was a coworker who I shared an office with for about six months. This person literally made me hate going to work. I considered quitting many times during that period.

Thankfully, this person eventually had issues with multiple coworkers and once enough people complained, management had to step in. This led to the person leaving to go spred his toxicity somewhere else.

Every once in a while I'll think about this individual and I can honestly say that this is the only person I've known in my life for who I've actually held feelings of loathing and for who I would not feel sorry should horrible things befall them (within reason of course).

Hopefully most of you have not been exposed to someone like this in your personal life, but if you have, feel free to share and vent here.
 
Sherri+Mirror.gif
 
Shuque said:
So Narcisism occurs on a spectrum, we all have egos and exhibit some traits of narcisims but have you ever had to deal with a true narcisist?

I'm not a mental health expert so for the purpose of this discussion I'm talking about someone who truly believes he/she is special/better/smarter than everyone else. Someone who doles out criticism but is never able to accept any. Someone who gaz lights you and makes you question reality, who is always trying to manipulate you and who is vindictive and who has to avenge all perceived slights. This is a person who has to put others down in order to elevate themselves.

I've only had to deal with a single individual like this in my whole life. It was a coworker who I shared an office with for about six months. This person literally made me hate going to work. I considered quitting many times during that period.

Thankfully, this person eventually had issues with multiple coworkers and once enough people complained, management had to step in. This led to the person leaving to go spred his toxicity somewhere else.

Every once in a while I'll think about this individual and I can honestly say that this is the only person I've known in my life for who I've actually held feelings of loathing and for who I would not feel sorry should horrible things befall them (within reason of course).

Hopefully most of you have not been exposed to someone like this in your personal life, but if you have, feel free to share and vent here.
Click to expand...
I think with the explosion of social media over the past decade we are all dealing with record breaking levels of narcissism.
 
I'm a true narcissist. No matter how low I sink in life or hurt myself I know for a fact I am better than everyone. Smarter. Genetically superior. Funnier. Etc.

Ask me anything.

Edit: with that being said I'm NOT an asshole. I treat everyone with the utmost respect and politeness unless they give me a reason not to
 
Couldn't diagnose but I may have been around a few. Oil and water
 
IloveTHIS said:
I'm a true narcissist. No matter how low I sink in life or hurt myself I know for a fact I am better than everyone. Smarter. Genetically superior. Funnier. Etc.

Ask me anything.

Edit: with that being said I'm NOT an asshole. I treat everyone with the utmost respect and politeness unless they give me a reason not to
Click to expand...
Hope your break went okay.
 
I ditched a very good friend recently because he was. He'd never heard of the word till I told him he was. I tried getting rid of him so often and he'd get back in again and I'd feel sorry for him. He fucked with my home and work life...no need for people in your life like that.
 
My ex-wife is, unfortunately.

One quibble with TS's definition; narcissist don't necessarily believe they are "better" than everyone else. They just don't see other people as significant. Others only matter in how they can be useful/beneficial. Even their kids.

The two most amazing traits I saw were the ability to find self-pity in anything, including events where they possess 100% agency, and the ability to rationalize any action as justified. I never could tell if the result was actual self-delusion, or a known lie.
 
Just every girl I've ever dated
 
The internet is a narcissism machine. My proof: The War Room.

True clinical narcissism is rare though. People often conflate the condition/word with other less ideal personality traits and flaws.
 
I am sure I have encountered someone like that before but I find people generally easy to get along with and enjoyable to be around personally.
 
Personally, I'm tired of labels period. As soon as someone doesn't agree with someone they start with the labels. Truth is, no one in your life is gonna be trouble free. I could apply all kinds of labels to everyone in my life because they could fit the criteria in their worst moments, means nothing.

Recently, I've learned to accept peoples flaws no matter how bad and they are often very bad because I know I have them too and if I were going to run into a perfect person, I would have by now. But, of course, that is the people I know, I'm not eager to meet a ton of people or killers and rapists. I try to keep my world small, saying, I realize that sometimes we all need people. If we keep the bar as high as we all like to, we might be all alone.
 
IloveTHIS said:
I'm a true narcissist. No matter how low I sink in life or hurt myself I know for a fact I am better than everyone. Smarter. Genetically superior. Funnier. Etc.

Ask me anything.

Edit: with that being said I'm NOT an asshole. I treat everyone with the utmost respect and politeness unless they give me a reason not to
Click to expand...
Didn't you just have to beg for mercy so a little girl wouldn't choke you unconscious?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,055
Messages
55,046,653
Members
174,570
Latest member
LEADS83XX

Share this page

Back
Top