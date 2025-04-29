Crime Napping Trump pardons Florida Man sentenced to jail for cheating on his taxes

https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story...y-scandal-betsy-:eek::eek::eek:o/83323718007/
Is Trump selling pardons? Seems like the weatlhy who do financial crimes are getting pardoned a lot by Trump lately. I guess you buy some of Trumps Meme Coin rug pull and you get a pardon.
Trump might be dumb about running an economy and keeping the price of eggs down but his grift game is Hall of Fame worthy.
 
