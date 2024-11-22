  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Movies Napoleon Directors cut 2023

I assume everyone who wanted to see it has seen it. I liked it overall, Phoenix played his slightly odd and was not a ball of charisma and energy i was hoping for but i was not upset of the portrayal nor did i think he was unworthy to play him.

Watching it i was okay with the battle scenes also, nothing really upset me even of some things should.

It was bueno, happy that i watched it.
 
It was terrible

One scene had Napoleon giving orders to his troops to gain higher ground as his troops descend down the hill where they were at.
 
according to many historians, the way the movie depicted napoleon is not accurate at all to how he was in real life. i could be here for a long time pointing out examples, but yeah for anyone who has seen it i think they'd agree.
 
That reminds me, I never saw Napoleon Dynamite, is it good ?
 
