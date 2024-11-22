Nizam al-Mulk
I assume everyone who wanted to see it has seen it. I liked it overall, Phoenix played his slightly odd and was not a ball of charisma and energy i was hoping for but i was not upset of the portrayal nor did i think he was unworthy to play him.
Watching it i was okay with the battle scenes also, nothing really upset me even of some things should.
It was bueno, happy that i watched it.
