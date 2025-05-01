Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Sept 14th in Tokyo

www.boxingscene.com

Naoya Inoue-Murodjon Akhmadaliev Tokyo showdown set for September 14

A September showdown with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev is up next for Naoya Inoue, writes Jake Donovan.
Naoya Inoue has stuck to his outlined plan for the year.

A showdown with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev is up next for the reigning undisputed junior featherweight champion, provided he handles present-day business. With a win over Ramon Cardenas this Sunday, Inoue, 29-0 (26 KOs), and Akhmadaliev will then meet in a WBA title consolidation bout.

“Done deal, finally,” Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Akhmadaliev along with World of Boxing, revealed on Thursday. “Uzbek Power vs. The Monster. Best fight in the division.”
so this is great news! MJ is the best fight remaining at 122 for Inoue, provided he gets through Cardenas (which im pretty confident he will).
looks like the Monster wants to stay active in 2025. his management in the article says he wants to fight 4 times this year.

looking forward to this one.
 
Nice. Great fight. MJ-Inoue should be pretty competitive until Inoue's body work gets to him. I think Inoue will win by TKO in rounds 6-10. I don't know who Inoue faces next (after MJ) at 122. Goodman? I think 126 could be next, and will possibly be his max weight category.
 
Kratos94 said:
Nice. Great fight. MJ-Inoue should be pretty competitive until Inoue's body work gets to him. I think Inoue will win by TKO in rounds 6-10. I don't know who Inoue faces next (after MJ) at 122. Goodman? I think 126 could be next, and will possibly be his max weight category.
I think 126 should be next. Goodman had three chances to make the Inoue fight - first he ducked and fought some rando and got injured, then he got injured two more times really close to the fight date. I dont think Inoue or his management wants to bother with him anymore.
 
Stormtrooper85 said:
Truly a wonderful time to be an Inoue fan.
this kid's career is just pure joy. he consistently fights the best at his weight, and consistently beats the living shit out of them.

there aren't enough superlatives for him, honestly.
 
Blastbeat said:
looks like the Monster wants to stay active in 2025. his management in the article says he wants to fight 4 times this year.
i doubt we get 4, but if he fights MJ in september it's already a good year.
 
