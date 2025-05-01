Naoya Inoue vs Murodjon Akhmadaliev Sept 14th in Tokyo

Blastbeat
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2022
- Messages
- 6,373
- Reaction score
- 10,303
Naoya Inoue-Murodjon Akhmadaliev Tokyo showdown set for September 14
A September showdown with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev is up next for Naoya Inoue, writes Jake Donovan.
www.boxingscene.com
Naoya Inoue has stuck to his outlined plan for the year.
A showdown with Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev is up next for the reigning undisputed junior featherweight champion, provided he handles present-day business. With a win over Ramon Cardenas this Sunday, Inoue, 29-0 (26 KOs), and Akhmadaliev will then meet in a WBA title consolidation bout.
“Done deal, finally,” Eddie Hearn, whose Matchroom Boxing co-promotes Akhmadaliev along with World of Boxing, revealed on Thursday. “Uzbek Power vs. The Monster. Best fight in the division.”
so this is great news! MJ is the best fight remaining at 122 for Inoue, provided he gets through Cardenas (which im pretty confident he will).
looks like the Monster wants to stay active in 2025. his management in the article says he wants to fight 4 times this year.
looking forward to this one.