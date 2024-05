cuban23 said: This type of pirouette knockdown should never happen to a P4P no.1 fighter.



so where do you rate him p4p? #2?i mean the man isnumber one in his division, and he has been in every division he's entered. he's been a champion in 4 divisions while leapfrogging one. he's knocking fools out left and right and unifying belts.i mean it's completely fair to have crawford above naoya in p4p, there's an argument to be made for any mix here. but you're making it sound as if he's a deeply flawed fighter for getting dropped once in 27 fights when he fucking destroys everyone, including the guy that dropped him.