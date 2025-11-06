Source
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2008
- Messages
- 18,391
- Reaction score
- 10,895
Nancy Pelosi won’t seek reelection. During these dark times a ray of good news shines through the clouds. I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrums this should be something everyone can rejoice in.
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to the U.S. House, bringing to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker’s office but arguably the most powerful in American politics.
Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, announced her decision Thursday.
“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in a video address to voters.
Nancy Pelosi won’t seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US House
Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to the U.S. House, bringing to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker’s office but arguably the most powerful in American politics.
Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, announced her decision Thursday.
“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in a video address to voters.
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US House
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won’t seek reelection. The announcement Thursday by the California Democrat brings to a close a storied career that saw her become the first woman to hold that job and arguably the most powerful woman in American politics.
apnews.com