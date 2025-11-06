  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection

Nancy Pelosi won’t seek reelection. During these dark times a ray of good news shines through the clouds. I don’t care where you fall on the political spectrums this should be something everyone can rejoice in.





Nancy Pelosi won’t seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US House​


Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi will not seek reelection to the U.S. House, bringing to a close her storied career as not only the first woman in the speaker’s office but arguably the most powerful in American politics.

Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco for nearly 40 years, announced her decision Thursday.

“I will not be seeking reelection to Congress,” Pelosi said in a video address to voters.


It says everything about the bizarre gerontocracy that this can't simply be taken for granted. Like they have to announce that a fucken 84Yo woman isn't running again, seriously?

I look forward to the classy, magnanimous message Trump releases upon her retirement
 
If you ever wondered what was stinking up yer pantry and fridge...
 
It says everything about the bizarre gerontocracy that this can't simply be taken for granted. Like they have to announce that a fucken 84Yo woman isn't running again, seriously?

I look forward to the classy, magnanimous message Trump releases upon her retirement
There's dipshits out here like me, everywhere, that want term limits. How about we shift the conversation into that discussion? Fair deal?

Love that you immediately went full spin -- got the T-word in there. Amazing shit.
 
Really doesn't mean a whole lot. Someone just like her or worse will take her seat. Individuals mean very little in the House.
 
It says everything about the bizarre gerontocracy that this can't simply be taken for granted. Like they have to announce that a fucken 84Yo woman isn't running again, seriously?

I look forward to the classy, magnanimous message Trump releases upon her retirement
I really hate when politicians call themselves public servants or refer to their time in office as public service. They attempt to make it seem like some noble endeavor. In reality it was just personal enrichment while representing their corporate benefactors.
 
There's dipshits out here like me, everywhere, that want term limits. How about we shift the conversation into that discussion? Fair deal?

Love that you immediately went full spin -- got the T-word in there. Amazing shit.
I'm triggered that you're triggered that I'm triggered

Fancy a bet? If she doesn't get a send-off from Trump that is mean-spirited, vulgar and classless, I will put something on my profile saying 'Im a great big silly with TDS' on my profile for one month

if she does get that very predictable send-off, you put one on your profile saying 'I should never underestimate the vindictive smallmindedness of Donald Trump, nor question posters who point it out'
 
I met her nearly 20 years ago. Our conversation went like this:

Me: "Hi, Speaker Pelosi, I'm Fluffernutter. It's nice you meet you."

Her: "Yes, I remember you from the meeting this morning."

Me: ?????????
"Thank you for sharing that story about what you were named"
 
I really hate when politicians call themselves public servants or refer to their time in office as public service. They attempt to make it seem like some noble endeavor. In reality it was just personal enrichment while representing their corporate benefactors.
I somewhat make allowances for Dame Nancy cos she was something of a path-beater for female politicians and she triggered DJT bigly, but at the same time she represents several of the very worst elements both in the DNC and US politics in general, so, it's a pretty nuanced picture, tending more towards negative.
 
I'm triggered that you're triggered that I'm triggered

Fancy a bet? If she doesn't get a send-off from Trump that is mean-spirited, vulgar and classless, I will put something on my profile saying 'Im a great big silly with TDS' on my profile for one month

if she does get that very predictable send-off, you put one on your profile saying 'I should never underestimate the vindictive smallmindedness of Donald Trump, nor question posters who point it out'
Give it a rest already.
 
I'm triggered that you're triggered that I'm triggered

Fancy a bet? If she doesn't get a send-off from Trump that is mean-spirited, vulgar and classless, I will put something on my profile saying 'Im a great big silly with TDS' on my profile for one month

if she does get that very predictable send-off, you put one on your profile saying 'I should never underestimate the vindictive smallmindedness of Donald Trump, nor question posters who point it out'
Probably can't hear you over the triple digit millions made while in office.

... and of course I will take the "bet" -- what are gambling here -- “principled outrage” -- like gambling on predictable corruption? Is this a win for ya?
 
... and of course I will take the "bet" -- what are gambling here -- “principled outrage” -- like gambling on predictable corruption? Is this a win for ya?
it was actually just intended as a bit of light-hearted fun but forget it
 
No worries good sir -- jokes are generally funnier when they don’t come with homework attached.

If ya ever do want to use the space between your ears...

AFyghqm.gif
 
I really hate when politicians call themselves public servants or refer to their time in office as public service. They attempt to make it seem like some noble endeavor. In reality it was just personal enrichment while representing their corporate benefactors.
So true - it's a joke. They make more money outside of their salary - and many are already rich when they get there.

I want more normal people in there - not ultra-wealthy people. People who will agree to serve with restrictions to their stock trades. People who just want to make the country better - not get rich, famous and powerful.
 
