Nancy Mace shows her naked body in Congress during hearing

Mace shared the nude image of herself during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on "surveillance in private spaces" on Tuesday. The hearing was part of what she and other lawmakers on the panel have described as an effort to pass stronger legal protections for victims of non-consensual recordings and sexual misconduct.
The South Carolina lawmaker said during the hearing that Bryant recorded and took photos of her and other nude women and that he filmed "rape." She labeled his alleged actions "creepy" and "criminal."

She pointed to a yellow circle on the image, saying, "This naked silhouette is my naked body. I didn't know that I had been filmed. I didn't give my consent. I didn't give my permission and this particular video that Patrick Bryant recorded of me on his secret camera, he saved for over three years without my knowledge."

Bryant said in his statement Tuesday: "Her allegations are absolutely baseless and I will, at the right time, do whatever is necessary and appropriate to clear my name, to prove my integrity and to restore my reputation in the community."

Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of the left-wing MeidasTouch Network, criticized Mace's decision to share the image of herself, writing on X: "Is there a way the point can be made without this? This is her ex-fiancé."
Nancy Mace shares nude photo of herself during House hearing

The GOP lawmaker shared a still from a video during a House Oversight subcommittee hearing on "surveillance in private spaces."
She’s had some weird mental breakdown over the past few years.
 
